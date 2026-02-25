Vacation destination scammers rake in big bucks charging tourists for free travel forms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fraudulent lookalike websites are impersonating a tropical island’s official entry portal by charging unsuspecting visitors a fee to complete a free form.

Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of the Caribbean Island of Saint Martin, has issued a warning for travelers, flagging that scammers are charging money to complete the Embarkation/Disembarkation form (ED card).

"Recent reports have identified a private, third-party website charging visitors a fee to complete or ‘process’ the required form," says an official press release.

It added, "The Government of Sint Maarten reiterates that there are no fees associated with submitting the ED form through the official website."

Scam sites are reportedly charging up to $139.99 per person for the ED cards.

May-Ling Chun, Sint Maarten's director of tourism, said in the release the government is committed to protecting visitors.

"We urge all travelers to verify they are using the official website before submitting their personal information or making any payments," said Chun.

"If you believe you have been charged by an unofficial website, you are encouraged to contact your bank or card provider immediately," she added.

Gabriella Ribeiro at TRU Marketing, a New Jersey-based firm focused on transportation, mobility and public safety, told Fox News Digital that travelers should know there is only one official Government of St. Maarten ED card website (www.entry.sx).

"The form is straightforward, takes only a few minutes to complete and is completely free of charge," she said.

"These third-party sites often appear at the top of search results as sponsored listings and may give the impression that payment is required."

She added, "While they are not necessarily fraudulent, they simply charge travelers to submit a form that can be completed independently at no cost on the official government site."

Ribeiro said travelers should watch out for sponsored search results offering "expedited" or "assisted" ED card services for a fee.

"Travelers are particularly vulnerable to this issue because they are often completing entry requirements quickly while preparing for a trip," she said. "They may rely on search engine results without realizing that the first listings can be sponsored advertisements."

She said third-party sites are designed to resemble official government portals — and can create the impression that payment is required.

"Airlines frequently notify passengers that the ED card must be completed prior to travel, which can create urgency," said Ribeiro. "In that moment, travelers may click the first link they see without verifying it is the official government website."

She said that for travelers to avoid unnecessary fees, they should make sure to verify they're on an official website before submitting any personal information or payment.

"Sponsored ads and lookalike sites often appear at the top of search results and can resemble government or airline portals, which can lead travelers to assume they are required to use those services," Ribeiro warned.

There were 395,053 stay-over visitors and 1,318,177 cruise passengers in 2023, according to government data.