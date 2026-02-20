Expand / Collapse search
State Department warns Americans of 'extremely dangerous' avalanche conditions across Europe

Dozens have died in avalanches across Europe this season, with parts of Switzerland, Austria and France at the highest danger levels

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Avalanche slams into moving train in Swiss Alps Video

Avalanche slams into moving train in Swiss Alps

Swiss Alps avalanche slams into train near Zermatt as shocked child passenger says "uh-oh!" (Credit: Kirsten Osborne via Storyful)

The State Department on Friday issued a warning of "significantly increased avalanche danger" in parts of Switzerland, Austria, and France, telling Americans abroad to monitor local avalanche forecasts.

The warning comes after dozens of people have died in avalanches across Europe this season so far.

"Authorities report significantly increased avalanche danger in parts of Switzerland, Austria, and France," the State Department wrote in the alert. "Monitor conditions via the European Avalanche Warning Service: https://avalanches.org."

An alert from the U.S. embassy in Austria said Austrian authorities have reported "significantly increased avalanche danger in Alpine regions," with parts of Tyrol and Vorarlberg at Danger Level 4, which is considered high, and other Alpine regions in are at Danger Level 3, which is "considerable."

6 MOTHERS WHO ‘CHERISHED TIME TOGETHER’ AMONG VICTIMS IN AVALANCHE NEAR LAKE TAHOE

Avalanche sign in the Alps

The State Department on Friday issued a warning of "significantly increased avalanche danger" in parts of Switzerland, Austria, and France, telling Americans abroad to monitor local avalanche forecasts. (Getty)

"At Danger Level 4, avalanches can be triggered very easily, and large to very large natural avalanches can be expected," the embassy wrote. "Exposed transportation routes may be at risk. Conditions are extremely dangerous for snow sports outside marked and open trails. Local authorities may preemptively close certain areas and prohibit access."

STATE DEPARTMENT ISSUES SECURITY ALERT AMID ‘HEAVY GUNFIRE’ NEAR US EMBASSY IN HAITI

The embassy said Americans in those areas should monitor avalanche forecasts, listen to local authorities, avoid backcountry activities, and stay on marked trails.

Avalanche rescue in the French Alps

A French emergency management helicopter rescued an avalanche victim in the French Alps on Jan. 29.  (Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. embassy in Switzerland also reported "significantly increased avalanche danger," with large regions in the Cantons of Valais and Graubünden at Danger Level 4 and other alpine regions in Switzerland and Liechtenstein at Level 3."

In France, the U.S. embassy also reported "strong or very strong avalanche risk in Alpine regions in France along the borders with Italy and Switzerland," including Hautes Alpes, Isere, Savoie, and Haute-Savoie."

Ski patrolers in Austria

A ski patrol on their way to check the ski slopes and other nearby areas for hazards and avalanches after a heavy snowfall in Austria.  (Getty)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department for comment. 

In the U.S., eight skiers also died near Lake Tahoe and one remains missing this week in the deadliest avalanche in California history.

