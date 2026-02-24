Mexico cruise stops are suddenly scrapped as safety concerns continue in region

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cruise passengers who have booked voyages with stops in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, may see their ships diverted this week due to a wave of violence ushered in by the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."

Safety concerns rattled cruise passengers after the U.S. government issued Mexico security warnings on Sunday, Feb. 22. Puerto Vallarta was of particular concern to cruise ship operators.

A Feb. 24 security alert indicated that shelter-in-place orders have now been lifted in cities including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Tulum, Tijuana and Puerto Vallarta.

Mexico is still at a level 2 travel advisory, according to the State Department — whose guidance is that Americans use increased caution.

Flights have resumed in Guadalajara, and flights are planned for Puerto Vallarta’s airport.

Nevertheless, Royal Princess and Holland America Zuiderdam ships bypassed Puerto Vallarta on Monday.

"Our other Mexico sailings continue operating as planned," the Carnival Corporation said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Holland America Zuiderdam also canceled its visit to Puerto Vallarta this week.

"Our Mexico sailings are otherwise operating as planned. If itineraries are updated, we will directly notify affected guests and their travel advisors," Holland America told Fox News Digital.

Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Bliss will also be diverted — not stopping in Puerto Vallarta this week.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are always a top priority," a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines told Fox News Digital.

"Due to ongoing security operations and the recent U.S. travel warning issued for select areas in Mexico, Norwegian Bliss’ scheduled call to Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 25, 2026, has been canceled."

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation," the statement continued, "and any additional itinerary updates … will be communicated directly with impacted guests."

The Norwegian Bliss runs Mexico itineraries out of Los Angeles in the winter, and had already departed when the captain made an announcement.

Passengers on the cruise from Los Angeles said the captain announced the itinerary change during their trip Sunday.

"MSC Cruises’ sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya are operating as planned," the company told Fox News Digital.

Shore excursions may be adjusted or canceled.

"We remain in close contact with the relevant authorities and continuously monitor any developments," MSC Cruises' statement continued.

Royal Caribbean said its ships are not currently affected by the security alert, according to CNBC.

The State Department has received hundreds of calls on its crisis hotline as Americans in Mexico scramble to find ways home.

Violence erupted in Mexico after a Feb. 22 government operation in which Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes was killed.

As airlines canceled flights, stranded visitors reported cars ablaze, suspected cartel members blocking roads, and stores ransacked by looters.

Witnesses told Fox News Digital the scene made some parts of Puerto Vallarta feel like "a war breaking out in the streets."

Witnesses said they were forced to evacuate their rooms, manage with limited hotel food and even venture outside in search of meals.

In the meantime, cruise operators are watching the situation closely.

Itineraries could change suddenly, so it's advised that cruise passengers frequently check their companies' websites.

Holland America said, "Our security team continues to closely monitor the situation in Western Mexico."

