Mexico beach recently crowned best in world as cartels now torch businesses, terrorize tourist areas

Following an operation that killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," a revolt broke out in Mexico by cartel members — causing chaos across popular tourist areas in the country Sunday.

The U.S. State Department has issued shelter in place orders while airlines have canceled flights due to ongoing unrest.

As the violent unrest plays out, Tripadvisor recently announced the "2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches" — naming the top beach in Mexico.

Isla Pasion beach in Cozumel, Mexico, took the No. 1 spot after the firm analyzed millions of traveler reviews from last year. It released the news about the beach Feb. 17.

The beach was touted for being a private island oasis and offering crystal-clear waters, marine life encounters and snorkeling opportunities.

The travel guidance platform noted the best time to visit the island is between November and April.

Isla Pasion has unique features such as protected coral reefs and sea turtle nesting sites — and is an exclusive day-trip destination.

"U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place."

Other beaches named in the top five were Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece; Balos Lagoon in Kissamos, Greece; Eagle Beach in Eagle Beach, Aruba; and Praia da Falésia in Algarve, Portugal.

Isla Pasion is located in the state of Quintana Roo — listed in a slew of travel alerts issued by the U.S. State Department on Sunday, which cited "ongoing security operations."

"U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place," the latest alert read.

Cartel members are terrorizing many regions by setting fire to businesses and opening gunfire in public areas.

The latest travel advisories in Mexico marked the country as a "Level 2 - Exercise increased caution" — with other areas marked as a "Level 3 - Reconsider travel" and "Level 4 - Do not travel" on Aug. 12, 2025.

The advisory levels remain unchanged.

"Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to terrorism, crime and kidnapping," the advisory says.

Crimes listed in Mexico include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and terrorist violence.

"There is a risk of violence in the state from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations. Shootings between rival gangs have injured and killed innocent bystanders," reads the advisory.

Travelmation travel advisor Brady Alumbaugh told Fox News Digital that tourists taking trips to Mexico should "be aware of [their] surroundings and trust [their] instincts."

He added, "If you're getting a strange gut feeling, pay attention to that and react accordingly."

Alumbaugh also suggested traveling in groups of two or more. "The more people, the better," he said.

"If you are a U.S. citizen or national, enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and register your trip," he also said.

"The STEP program is free and allows the Department of State to contact you in the case of an emergency. It also helps them keep track of citizens that are abroad."

He added that travelers should stay connected.

"If your cellular plan does not include coverage in Mexico, look into day-pass E-SIM options to ensure you can contact authorities, family and friends while out of range of WiFi. In Mexico, the '911' of the US is 065 for ambulance, 068 for fire and 060 for police," said Alumbaugh.