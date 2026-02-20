Americans warned of al Qaeda-linked terrorist presence in popular vacation getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, the Ivory Coast, has reissued a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" travel advisory, adding a note about safety concerns in the popular African destination.

"Exercise increased caution in Côte d’Ivoire due to crime, terrorism, unrest, health and piracy in nearby waters," according to the advisory that was reposted Feb. 18.

Officials say violent crimes such as carjacking, robbery and home invasions are common in particular areas of the country.

US WARNS AMERICANS TO LEAVE VENEZUELA IMMEDIATELY AS ARMED MILITIAS SET UP ROADBLOCKS

They've warned travelers that local police may not be able to help respond to serious crimes — advising tourists to stay aware of their surroundings in urban areas and crowded markets.

"There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity, in Côte d’Ivoire," the advisory noted.

Officials warned that terrorists may attack tourist spots, nightclubs, hotels, restaurants and places of worship.

Travelers are also advised to avoid demonstrations, protests, political rallies and large crowds, as these can become violent, leading to demonstrators and security force clashes, the advisory said.

The health infrastructure in rural areas of Côte d’Ivoire may be less adequate than those facilities in large cities.

SECURITY ALERT ISSUED FOR TROPICAL DESTINATION AFTER MAJOR GANGS ATTACK POLICE

Officials warned there are often shortages of medicine, medical supplies and basic resources in public and private health facilities.

Hospitals and doctors might also require payment up front prior to service or admission, the advisory said.

Piracy is also a threat, officials said.

"Ships at sea near Côte d’Ivoire are vulnerable to major threats from piracy, armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom … U.S. citizens on vessels in the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa should stay alert."

Other parts of the tropical country are "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Do not travel to the northern border region of Côte d’Ivoire for any reason," the advisory warned.

The advisory comes as the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has been found in the Sahel region, including Burkina Faso and Mali, according to a number of sources.

"In the past, JNIM has crossed the border from Burkina Faso to conduct attacks in northern Côte d’Ivoire," officials said.

"Attacks have occurred in the Savanes and Zanzan districts, including Comoé National Park. These attacks have mainly targeted Ivoirian security forces, and sometimes civilians."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

There was an attack at the Étoile du Sud hotel in 2016, in which three Islamist gunmen opened fire and killed at least 19 people.

It is also noted that al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) has carried out small-scale attacks in northern Côte d’Ivoire.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"There have been no recent known incidents of violent extremism in the region, although risks remain along the northern border and in the northeast corner of Côte d’Ivoire," officials stated.

Some 2 million international visitors arrive in Côte d’Ivoire each year, according to government data.