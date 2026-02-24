Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Delta pilot tells control tower 'we lost left engine' as flight ignites runway fire

Engine failure was 'mechanical issue' just minutes into Atlanta-bound journey

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Expert advises stranded air travelers amid Northeast blizzard Video

Expert advises stranded air travelers amid Northeast blizzard

‘The Points Guy’ Brian Kelly joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to share advice on navigating travel disruptions during a massive Northeast blizzard.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Delta flight bound for Atlanta, Georgia, returned to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport just minutes after takeoff Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Delta Flight 1067 experienced a failure involving its left engine after departing Savannah/Hilton Head at around 6:45 p.m.

The engine issue sparked a grass fire near the runway.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Delta flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft's left engine," the airline said. 

Large brush fire burning at Savannah airport due to Delta engine failture.

A Delta flight to Atlanta, Georgia, returned to Savannah shortly after takeoff Sunday following an engine failure that reportedly sparked a grass fire near the runway. (Garden City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

"The aircraft landed safely and was met by airport response teams. Customers deplaned normally at the gate."

There were 179 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants on board. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

No injuries were reported.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene. 

Garden City Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that it was working alongside the Savannah Fire Department, Pooler Fire-Rescue and the 165th Airlift Wing Fire Department to contain the flames.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A350 widebody aircraft taxiing on a runway at an airport, with blue engines and red-and-blue tail livery visible against a clear sky.

Emergency crews were dispatched after the plane’s engine issue ignited grass near the runway (not pictured). (iStock)

Flight tracking data from FlightAware showed the aircraft landed safely back in Savannah at about 7:12 p.m., less than 30 minutes after takeoff.

In audio captured on Broadcastify, the controller asked the pilot about a visible flame during departure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Everything OK? I saw a pretty large flame on takeoff," an air traffic controller asked the pilot.

"We lost left engine straight out here for Delta 1067," the pilot responded.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A320 aircraft taking off from a runway with landing gear extended and forested hills in the background.

Flight tracking data indicated the aircraft landed safely back in Savannah roughly 30 minutes after takeoff. (iStock)

Moments later, the controller alerted another aircraft on the runway to move, saying emergency crews were being dispatched because a section of grass alongside the taxiway had caught fire.

The pilot later asked whether the blaze was connected to their aircraft.

"We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels."

The controller responded that the engine failure had ignited grass on the left side of the airport.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels," Delta said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A replacement aircraft was later used to complete the flight to Atlanta, Delta noted.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

Related Article

Bullet discovered on commercial jet at major airport sparks security scare
Bullet discovered on commercial jet at major airport sparks security scare

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue