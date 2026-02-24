Delta pilot tells control tower 'we lost left engine' as flight ignites runway fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Delta flight bound for Atlanta, Georgia, returned to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport just minutes after takeoff Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Delta Flight 1067 experienced a failure involving its left engine after departing Savannah/Hilton Head at around 6:45 p.m.

The engine issue sparked a grass fire near the runway.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Delta flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft's left engine," the airline said.

"The aircraft landed safely and was met by airport response teams. Customers deplaned normally at the gate."

There were 179 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants on board.

No injuries were reported.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene.

Garden City Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that it was working alongside the Savannah Fire Department, Pooler Fire-Rescue and the 165th Airlift Wing Fire Department to contain the flames.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware showed the aircraft landed safely back in Savannah at about 7:12 p.m., less than 30 minutes after takeoff.

In audio captured on Broadcastify, the controller asked the pilot about a visible flame during departure.

"Everything OK? I saw a pretty large flame on takeoff," an air traffic controller asked the pilot.

"We lost left engine straight out here for Delta 1067," the pilot responded.

Moments later, the controller alerted another aircraft on the runway to move, saying emergency crews were being dispatched because a section of grass alongside the taxiway had caught fire.

The pilot later asked whether the blaze was connected to their aircraft.

"We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels."

The controller responded that the engine failure had ignited grass on the left side of the airport.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels," Delta said.

A replacement aircraft was later used to complete the flight to Atlanta, Delta noted.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.