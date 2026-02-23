Rescue team heading to Mexico to free American tourists trapped amid cartel violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crisis response group Grey Bull Rescue has launched operation "Condor Reach" to help Americans trapped in Mexico evacuate amid the Jalisco New Generation cartel’s violent unrest after the death of leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, otherwise known as "El Mencho," on Sunday.

The veteran-led nonprofit founder, Bryan Stern, a multiple-tour combat veteran, told Fox News Digital the operation is "war-zone level" and nuanced, with team members deployed on Monday.

"In war, the answer to peace generally is a political solution," said Stern, whose group is based in Tampa, Florida.

"Very rarely are wars won by everyone killing the other side. Usually, some sort of agreement or settlement is made, and everyone kind of goes back to their corners."

Stern added that "in this case, because the cartels are a business as much as they are an army, the violence is entirely in their control. The Mexican army is not going to be able to really defeat the cartels — they've been around for many, many, many years."

The U.S. State Department has issued shelter in place orders while airlines have canceled flights due to the ongoing unrest.

Stern said the cartels are very sophisticated.

"What’s interesting about this war is that the enemy, the bad guys — these are not punk kids with face tattoos. The cartels are extremely organized, very well-resourced and very prepared," said Stern.

"They have eyes and ears on the street. The cartel literally has an academy for hitmen. It's a school, it's a class that you can take at their university."

Stern said the cartels are famous for their brutality and are able to buy loyalties.

He said Americans trapped in Mexico should practice "fraternity rules."

"Don't leave fun to find fun," he said. "If you're safe where you are, stay put."

"Uncomfortable and safe is better than comfortable and dead."

Stern cautioned the roads are the most dangerous — and that is where most of the violence is taking place.

"If you're in a location that is relatively safe, stay where you shelter in place and hunker down," he advised.

"It may be uncomfortable — but uncomfortable and safe is better than comfortable and dead."

He said his team has a robust intelligence capability, using open-source information to extensively monitor the social media activity of the cartel.

"One of the ‘good things’ about the bad guys today is they like to put everything on Instagram and Twitter and everything else," said Stern.

Stern said that Americans trapped and in need of help can register on greybullrescue.org.

"When Americans are trapped in conflict zones, hostile regimes or disaster areas — and the world says it’s impossible — Grey Bull Rescue moves anyway, at the SPEED OF NEED," the group notes on its website.

It operates through two entities: Grey Bull Rescue Foundation, a donor-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit; and Grey Bull Rescue Group, a for-profit operational arm that conducts civilian extractions when permitted.

Since 2021, Stern and his team have "conducted over 800 missions, saving more than 8,000 American and allied lives in conflict zones including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Haiti, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and Syria," the website notes.