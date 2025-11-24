Airlines pull Venezuela flights amid safety warning, as Trump ratchets up pressure on Maduro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several major airlines have pulled Venezuelan flights following a U.S. aviation safety warning, disrupting travel to the country and as the Trump administration escalates pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

According to Reuters, at least three airlines, Brazil’s Gol, Colombia’s Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal, canceled departures from Caracas Saturday, with other international carriers making changes through Monday.

The flight disruption also impacted the U.K. and Europe, coinciding with the administration’s decision to designate the Venezuelan group known as the Cartel de los Soles, as a foreign terrorist organization.

TAP said its flight decision followed U.S. advisories indicating that safety could not be guaranteed, Reuters reported.

Spain’s Iberia said it would suspend flights to Caracas starting Monday "until further notice," though its Saturday service to Madrid operated as planned, per the report.

Copa Airlines and Wingo continued operations, while LATAM canceled its Sunday Bogotá-bound flight.

The airline changes primarily came after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a warning to aircraft operating in or over Venezuelan airspace.

As reported by Fox News Digital, the FAA had warned airlines Nov. 22, about flying over Venezuela, issuing a notice urging them to "exercise caution" due to the "potentially hazardous situation" in the region.

The advisory comes as the U.S. has significantly increased its military presence across the Caribbean deploying bombers, warships, and Marines as part of a campaign targeting drug-trafficking operating near the region and airstrikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

On Monday, the State Department went on to formally announce the designation of the Cartel de los Soles in the Federal Register.

The Cartel de los Soles, or "Cartel of the Suns," refers to a network of government and military officials in Venezuela engaged in drug trafficking.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said in a statement last week that the Cartel de los Soles and other cartels in Venezuela were "responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe."

On Monday, European governments quickly updated their travel guidance. Germany warned that Venezuela’s situation remained "tense" and could deteriorate further.

Meanwhile, the U.K. advised travelers Sunday that flights were being canceled on short notice.

"Some airlines have canceled flights at short notice," the U.K. government advised. "If you have an upcoming flight to or from Venezuela, you should stay in touch with your airline or travel agency," it said.