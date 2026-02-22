3 national parks slash red tape for Americans by boldly transforming visitor entry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three of the country’s busiest national parks will no longer require advance reservations during peak seasons this year.

The National Park Service announced this month that Arches, Glacier and Yosemite national parks are removing timed-entry systems that had been used in recent summers to manage heavy crowds.

Yosemite also will not require reservations for its popular "firefall" viewing period this season.

4 US HOTSPOTS JUST MADE NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC’S TOP DESTINATIONS LIST

Timed-entry systems were introduced in recent years to limit the number of visitors entering parks at one time, particularly during busy summer months, the park service noted.

"Our national parks belong to the American people, and our priority is keeping them open and accessible," said Kevin Lilly, acting assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in a news release.

Lilly said the agency is expanding access where conditions allow while continuing to use targeted tools to protect visitor safety and park resources.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

At Arches National Park, officials confirmed that a timed-entry reservation system will not be used in 2026.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, stay flexible and explore less-crowded areas if popular sites fill up. Arches is also an international dark sky park, and after-hours visits are encouraged.

Glacier National Park will also eliminate its park-wide vehicle reservation requirement this summer.

However, the park will continue managing congestion in high-demand areas such as Going-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Temporary vehicle diversions may be used if safety limits are reached.

Yosemite National Park will not require advance reservations in 2026, including during the February and March firefall period.

Instead, the park will rely on real-time traffic controls, seasonal staffing increases and temporary parking management if lots reach capacity.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Rocky Mountain National Park will continue its timed-entry reservation system from late May through mid-October.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The tailored approaches reflect each park’s unique infrastructure, visitation demand and coordination with state and local partners," the agency said.