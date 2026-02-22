Expand / Collapse search
Travel

3 national parks slash red tape for Americans by boldly transforming visitor entry

Arches, Glacier and Yosemite will end timed-entry systems to manage heavy summer crowds

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Three of the country’s busiest national parks will no longer require advance reservations during peak seasons this year.

The National Park Service announced this month that Arches, Glacier and Yosemite national parks are removing timed-entry systems that had been used in recent summers to manage heavy crowds.

Yosemite also will not require reservations for its popular "firefall" viewing period this season.

Timed-entry systems were introduced in recent years to limit the number of visitors entering parks at one time, particularly during busy summer months, the park service noted.

"Our national parks belong to the American people, and our priority is keeping them open and accessible," said Kevin Lilly, acting assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in a news release. 

Family and group of hikers walking along a red rock desert trail surrounded by sandstone formations and desert shrubs.

Arches National Park, pictured, will end its peak-season timed-entry reservation system this year, a change that Arches and Yosemite are also making. (iStock)

Lilly said the agency is expanding access where conditions allow while continuing to use targeted tools to protect visitor safety and park resources.

At Arches National Park, officials confirmed that a timed-entry reservation system will not be used in 2026.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, stay flexible and explore less-crowded areas if popular sites fill up. Arches is also an international dark sky park, and after-hours visits are encouraged.

Hiker walking along a narrow mountain trail overlooking a turquoise alpine lake and snow-capped peaks.

Timed-entry systems were introduced in recent years to cap the number of visitors allowed in at one time, particularly during the busy summer months. (iStock)

Glacier National Park will also eliminate its park-wide vehicle reservation requirement this summer.

However, the park will continue managing congestion in high-demand areas such as Going-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass.

Temporary vehicle diversions may be used if safety limits are reached.

Yosemite National Park will not require advance reservations in 2026, including during the February and March firefall period.

Crowded hiking trail in California with visitors climbing over large rocks in a forested mountain valley with granite cliffs.

Yosemite will also drop reservation requirements for its popular "firefall" viewing period this season. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Instead, the park will rely on real-time traffic controls, seasonal staffing increases and temporary parking management if lots reach capacity.

Rocky Mountain National Park will continue its timed-entry reservation system from late May through mid-October.

"The tailored approaches reflect each park’s unique infrastructure, visitation demand and coordination with state and local partners," the agency said.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

