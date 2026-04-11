Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Heroism

Seven-foot statue unveiled honoring Magawa, award-winning rat who found more than 100 landmines in Cambodia

The African giant pouched rat received a gold medal for heroism in 2020 before retiring in 2021

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Landmine-sniffing rat honored with massive statue Video

Landmine-sniffing rat honored with massive statue

The statue in Cambodia was dedicated to Magawa, an award-winning rat who sniffed out more than 1.5 million square feet of landmines in his five-year career. (Reuters)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A landmine-sniffing rat who won a gold medal for "life-saving devotion to duty" in Cambodia has been honored with a massive stone statue.

Magawa, a rat who gained fame in the country for sniffing out more than 100 mines (more than 1.5 million square feet) in his five-year career — more than any other rat in the country — retired in 2021 and died at eight years old in 2022.

The African giant pouched rat was trained by the Belgian charity APOPO to use his keen sense of smell to sniff out landmines and other explosives.

In Cambodia, more than 1 million people live and work in areas dotted with landmines, according to BBC News.

'HERO DOG' HONORED FOR COMFORTING COVENANT SCHOOL STUDENTS

Split of Magawa and his statue

Magawa, who died in 2022 after retiring, was honored last week with a statue. (Reuters/Cindy Liu; Carola Frentzen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In 2020, Magawa received the PDSA Dickin medal for gallantry, which recognizes heroism in animals.

He was the first rat in the organization’s history going back to 1943 to win the award.

Statue of Magawa the minesweeping rat unveiled in Siem Reap Cambodia

Local politicians and APOPO employees unveiled a statue of Magawa, the minesweeping rat, in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on April 3, 2026, to mark International Mine Awareness Day. Magawa detected over 100 landmines and unexploded ordnance during his lifetime before his death in 2022. (Carola Frentzen/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Magawa was able to walk over areas with land mines safely because of his light weight and would alert his handlers to a mine by scratching the surface, according to Smithsonian magazine. He would then receive a treat.

Magawa the mine detection rat sitting in a cage at APOPO Visitor Center

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, sits in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on June 10, 2021. (Cindy Liu/Reuters)

"During his career, Magawa found over 100 landmines and other explosives, making him APOPO’s most successful HeroRAT to date," the organization said in 2022, while announcing his death. "His contribution allows communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play; without fear of losing life or limb."

Cambodia has the highest rate of landmine amputees per capita of any country.

BELOVED PET MAKES DARING ESCAPE FROM ANIMAL HOSPITAL AFTER SURGERY AND TRAVELS 3 MILES TO GET HOME

An APOPO employee presenting a minesweeper rat in Siem Reap, Cambodia

An APOPO employee presents a minesweeper rat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, during the unveiling of a monument to Magawa, the famous minesweeping rat, on April 3, 2026, marking International Mine Awareness Day. (Carola Frentzen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

APOPO added, "Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia."

Magawa the landmine detection rat sitting in a tube inside its cage

Magawa, the recently retired landmine detection rat, sits in a tube in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on June 10, 2021. (Cindy Liu/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The statue was unveiled in Siem Reap, Cambodia on April 3, just in time for the International Day for Mine Awareness on April 4.

Close modal

Continue