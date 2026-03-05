Dream vacation becomes nightmare as dozens fall ill in suspected norovirus outbreak on cruise ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 80 people fell ill with a suspected norovirus outbreak on a major cruise ship in February.

On March 1, The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) boarded Holland America's Westerdam ship to investigate a massive outbreak in Hong Kong.

Among the approximately 2,800 passengers on board, 65 guests and 11 crew members developed symptoms of acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms included diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

"During the previous voyage of Westerdam from Yokohama, Japan to Hong Kong, a number of guests reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness," Holland America told Fox News Digital in a shared statement.

"The cases were mostly mild and quickly resolving," the statement continued.

"As a precaution and consistent with our standard protocols, we implemented enhanced sanitation procedures and conducted additional deep cleaning when the ship completed its sailing in Hong Kong," the cruise line added.

The ship had calls at ports including Japan, Busan in Korea, and Shanghai on the Chinese Mainland.

Testing by the ship's lab found that stool samples from seven patients tested positive for norovirus. The CHP planned to conduct additional testing.

"We implemented enhanced sanitation procedures and conducted additional deep cleaning when the ship completed its sailing."

"The two passengers who fell ill first boarded the cruise ship in Japan on Feb. 15 and developed symptoms on the same day," according to a press release from the Hong Kong government.

"Subsequently, other individuals were affected."

Dr. Edwin Tsui, controller of the CHP, said in the release, "After inspecting the cruise ship, the CHP personnel briefed the affected individuals and the operator on health advice and necessary infection control measures, including thorough disinfection … and attention to personal and environmental hygiene."

The CHP suggested the Holland America ship enhance training for the cleaning staff. Passengers and crew members who were confirmed in good health were allowed to disembark.

Once authorities made sure the vessel had undergone detailed cleaning and disinfection, and the hygiene conditions were viewed as satisfactory, new passengers and crew were allowed to board the cruise ship. That ship then departed Hong Kong for the Philippines.

"Given the current high activity levels of norovirus ... I urge cross-border cruise passengers and operators to pay special attention to personal, food and environmental hygiene to safeguard individual health and public health," Tsui added.

Another Holland America cruise ship was also ravaged by a virus in 2026.

The Holland America Line was hit with a norovirus outbreak that sickened nearly 90 passengers and crew during its Dec 28-Jan. 9 voyage, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The outbreak spread on the cruise line’s Rotterdam ship.

That vessel departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with stops in Curaçao, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica and other destinations , according to CruiseMapper.

Eighty-one passengers plus eight crew members reported diarrhea and vomiting, the CDC's data shows.

Over 2,593 passengers, plus 1,005 crew members, were on board at the time.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed reporting.