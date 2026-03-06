Major city doubles its visitor tax to become one of highest amid overtourism concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As popular vacation destinations continue their crackdown on overtourism, one major city has recently raised its traveler tax — making it one of the highest in Europe.

The city of Barcelona, Spain, has nearly doubled its hotel guest tax, from $5-$9 to $10-$17 per person, per night — while holiday rentals rose from 12.5 euros per night, up from $7.24 to a maximum of $14.49, Reuters reported.

The change follows overcrowding concerns from local residents due to the high number of visitors and a shortage of affordable housing for native Spaniards.

Barcelona citizens held a large protest last summer, even spraying tourists with water guns, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Demonstrators marched with signs saying, "One more tourist, one less resident," and "Tourist Go Home." The demonstrators are demanding a reworking of their local economy.

Andreu Martínez of Spain humorously said at the time that the use of the squirt guns was to annoy the tourists a bit.

"Barcelona has been handed to the tourists," said Martínez. "This is a fight to give Barcelona back to its residents."

He said his rent had risen over 30%, with apartments in his neighborhood continually being rented out for short-term vacation use instead.

The regional parliament of Catalonia said it is planning to ban all short-term rental accommodation by 2028.

"I don’t think this added expense is fair."

Short-term rentals in Barcelona have been stagnant for years, remaining at around 10,000 since 2014, according to figures from Barcelona’s City Hall.

Barcelona city data indicates around 850,000 homes exist in Barcelona, making the 10,000 or so short-term rentals a fraction of total housing.

Italian nurse Irene Verrazzo, who traveled to the city, told Reuters that Barcelona was already very expensive. She said she would probably not visit again.

"I don’t think this added expense is fair," she told Reuters. "They already make money from tourists spending in shops, visiting their monuments, etc."

Barcelona hotel owners have expressed concern the tax rise could deter too many tourists from visiting.

Manel Casals, Barcelona's hoteliers' group general director, told Reuters that proposals to monitor the taxes' impact and raise them gradually instead were ignored.

"One day, they will kill the goose that lays the golden eggs," said Casals.

Last year, 96.8 million people visited Spain — with nearly 94 million visting in 2024, according to government data.

Reuters contributed reporting.