Discovery

Archaeologists uncover gold-laden tomb filled with elite burial treasures from over 1,000 years ago

Burial from more than 1,000 years ago contained chest plates, ear ornaments and bracelets

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Ancient ceramics, gold unearthed in 1,000-year-old tomb in Panama Video

Ancient ceramics, gold unearthed in 1,000-year-old tomb in Panama

New video from the El Caño archaeological site in Panama shows finely crafted ceramics discovered inside a newly excavated tomb dating back more than 1,000 years.

Archaeologists recently unearthed a gold-laden burial in Panama — an epic discovery that dates back over 1,000 years.

The Ministry of Culture of Panama announced the discovery, made at the El Caño archaeological site in Panama's Coclé Province.

The tomb contained several gold and metal artifacts, including chest plates, ear ornaments and bracelets, as well as "finely crafted ceramics." The tomb is called Tomb 3.

Though archaeologists first identified Tomb 3 in 2009, they didn't realize the complexity of the structure — or the extent of its funerary offerings — until now.

The grave was centered around one individual "surrounded by a series of prestige objects demonstrating his high status within his community’s sociopolitical hierarchy," the ministry said in a translated Feb. 20 statement.

Split image of ceramics at site, archaeologist documenting site

Archaeologists in Panama have uncovered a gold-laden burial at the El Caño archaeological site dating back more than 1,000 years, officials said. (Fundacion El Caño)

Ministry officials called the discovery a "highly significant event for Panamanian archaeology."

"El Caño has become one of the most important pre-Hispanic cemeteries in the region, associated with societies that inhabited central Panama between the 8th and 11th centuries A.D.," the statement said. 

"The new tomb expands the known funerary record and will provide new information on social organization, political power, trade networks, and ritual practices, among other aspects."

The gold objects indicate that the person was "high status," said Alexa Hancock, an anthropologist at Fundacion El Caño, the organization that oversaw the excavation.

Hancock told Fox News Digital six gold artifacts have been recovered so far: two breastplates, two arm cuffs and two ear-rods.

Excavators working, gold plated objected

Gold chest plates, ear ornaments and bracelets were found among the funerary offerings inside the ancient tomb. (Fundacion El Caño)

The stones in the ear rods have not yet been identified, Hancock said. 

The designs on the objects indicate the decedent's family line.

"The gold was used because it was a material that would preserve the message or information of what lineage the people in the tomb belonged to," she noted.

"There is nothing found in this or any other tomb in El Caño so far that identifies any of the individuals buried in the tomb by name."

 As for the origin of the gold objects, Hancock described them as "local Panamanian craftsmanship."

Excavators digging at site

"There is nothing found in this or any other tomb in El Caño so far that identifies any of the individuals buried in the tomb by name," said an archaeologist.  (Fundacion El Caño)

"The team at the El Caño Foundation conducted a year-long investigation in 2023 to confirm the origins of artifacts recovered from the [other] tombs [at the site]," she said.

"The artifacts specifically investigated were the gold, emeralds and pyrite mirrors. The gold was confirmed to be Panamanian in origin through elemental analysis and the designs were [from the] Gran Coclé time period."

The latest excavation of the tomb began in January.

It was set to conclude March 6.

Gold arm band from tomb

Six gold artifacts, including two breastplates, two arm cuffs and two ear rods, have been recovered so far, researchers said. (Fundacion El Caño)

Hancock added that work at the site won't be complete until the excavation season of 2027 wraps up. 

"At this point, it is unconfirmed even how many individuals are buried in the tomb," she said.

"There are a minimum of three individuals identified — but there are probably more. This tomb is somewhat smaller in general size, more long than round."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

