Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Fans swarm JFK Jr sites in major city as hit series 'Love Story' triggers tourism frenzy

Restaurant owner says traffic has surged following 'Love Story' premiere

By Khloe Quill , Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Indian restaurant owner reveals JFK Jr.'s go-to order after Hulu buzz Video

Indian restaurant owner reveals JFK Jr.'s go-to order after Hulu buzz

John F. Kennedy Jr.'s favorite New York City neighborhoods gain renewed interest following the hit series "Love Story" about his relationship with Carolyn Bessette in Tribeca.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the public's fascination with John F. Kennedy Jr. resurfaces in a big way, interest is also exploding in the New York City neighborhoods and hot spots he once favored. 

The spike in tourist attention follows the release of the hit series "Love Story," which revisits Kennedy’s life and his highly publicized relationship with Carolyn Bessette. The high-profile limited series premiered Feb. 12, 2026.

John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, was a lawyer and founder of George magazine. Bessette, a former Calvin Klein publicist known for her minimalist style, married Kennedy in September 1996.

The couple died tragically in a 1999 plane crash off the coast of Massachusetts.

"Love Story" was filmed at several real-life locations the couple frequented — inspiring curious fans to flock in droves to the downtown spots that shaped their story.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walking together in matching black attire outdoors.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are shown arriving at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner and "Profiles in Courage" on May 23, 1999, at the Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts. (Justin Ide/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Here are several of the New York destinations closely associated with the time Kennedy spent in Manhattan — and why they're attracting so much tourist attention right now. 

Home in Tribeca

Much of the miniseries was filmed in the same neighborhood where the couple was routinely photographed, and where they lived together until their tragic death in 1999.

TAMPA AIRPORT ISSUES PAJAMA BAN, TRIGGERING SOCIAL MEDIA FIRESTORM OVER DRESS CODE CONTROVERSY

Kennedy purchased the loft in Tribeca for just $700,000 in 1994, according to Realtor.com. 

Paparazzi were known to wait outside the doors at 20 North Moore Street, hoping for a glimpse of the glamorous young couple.

20 North Moore Street, the young Kennedys' "Love Nest"

The couple lived here at 20 North Moore Street in Tribeca, shown above, until their tragic deaths in the summer of 1999. (Fox News Digital)

Carolyn Bessette allegedly moved in sometime during 1995, a year or so before the couple wed. 

Upon returning to their home after an intimate wedding off the coast of Georgia and then a honeymoon in Turkey, Kennedy is said to have asked waiting members of the press to show courtesy and consideration toward his new bride.

DIVER DROPS TO ONE KNEE 100 FEET UNDERWATER IN BREATHTAKING FIJI SHIPWRECK PROPOSAL

"This is a big change for anyone," he reportedly said. 

"And for a private citizen like Carolyn, even more so. I ask you to give her all the privacy and room you can … It would be greatly appreciated."

John Kennedy Junior and his wife Carolyn Bessette leaving home. New York, US.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are shown leaving their loft on 20 North Moore Street in Tribeca.  (Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy looking on as JFK Jr. looks exhausted.

The couple is shown arriving for a reception at the Whitney Museum.   (Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Bubby’s

Just around the corner from the couple's former love nest is Bubby’s, a popular diner that serves breakfast classics.

It's a spot JFK Jr. and Bessette Kennedy were known to frequent.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

It opened on Thanksgiving Day 1990, according to the restaurant's website. 

Owner Ron Silver began baking pies and selling them to restaurants and neighbors out of a small kitchen at the corner of Hudson and North Moore St. in Tribeca. 

Exterior of Bubby's diner in Tribeca

Bubby's is known for its traditional American breakfast food, a staple in the neighborhood since the 1990s. JFK Jr. was known to frequent this restaurant. (Fox News Digital)

"Bubby’s was like a living room for those guys, and they were in all the time," Silver told Page Six.

"It was a place where they would come together and also separately with their friends and have meetings or different things like that," he added. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Regulars say blueberry pancakes and matzo ball soup were among their orders — which feels refreshingly unfussy compared to the era’s velvet-rope nightlife," according to Time Out New York

Panna II

In the series, Indian restaurant Panna II in the East Village is noted as the site of the couple’s first date — but it was also a frequent spot of the real-life couple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bashir Khan, 50, the owner of Panna II, told Fox News Digital about the increased traffic following the launch of "Love Story."

Indian restaurant Panna II in the East Village, interior.

The couple depicted in the hit series "Love Story" had their first date here — but the real-life couple were also regulars at Panna II. Above, an interior photo of the restaurant taken this week by Fox News Digital.  (Fox News Digital)

In the three weeks post-premiere, the restaurant has attracted a 1500-person waiting list, he said this week. 

"It’s been two weeks, this is our third week. … I think it’s going to increase," Khan said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And JFK Jr.’s go-to order? 

Chicken tikka masala, according to the restaurant's owner. The grilled white-meat chicken is cooked with tomato sauce, per his menu.

Khan stands outside his restaurant, Panna II.

Bashir Khan, 50, owner of Panna II, stands outside his restaurant in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood this week.  (Fox News Digital)

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walking together at an event wearing formal wear.

There is tremendous new interest in the life of JFK Jr. and his wife amid the hit series "Love Story" currently airing — and tourists are flocking to their favorite haunts in New York City. The couple is shown on May 23, 1999, at the Kennedy Library in Boston.  (Justin Ide/Getty Images)

"We're known for our Indian food, and then we're known for our ‘unique’ decor," the restaurant says on its website.

"We take a lot of pride in our food, sourcing quality ingredients and pairing them with inspired recipes to bring out the best in flavor. We wanted to make Indian food accessible too, so we keep everything at a budget-friendly price point."

Related Article

Risky 'airport theory' has travelers cutting arrival time for flights 'way too close,' says expert
Risky 'airport theory' has travelers cutting arrival time for flights 'way too close,' says expert

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue