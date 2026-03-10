Major airline suspends Abu Dhabi flights until end of year amid airspace 'uncertainty'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been targeted by Iranian missiles at airports, tourist hotspots, the U.S. consulate and other hubs — posing serious threats to travelers.

Now, British Airways has announced it will be suspending its services to Abu Dhabi until the end of the year while canceling other destinations for the rest of the month.

"Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, we’ve had to temporarily reduce our flying schedule in the region," the airline announced in a statement on X.

All flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv have been canceled until later this month, the airline said.

"We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are in touch with our customers to offer them a range of options," the announcement continued.

The Zayed International Airport states on Abu Dhabi's website that "passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly advised by their airline to do so."

It also says, "Access to the airport will be restricted to confirmed travelers only."

On Saturday, a Dubai Airports spokesperson announced a "partial resumption of operations with some flights operating out of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC)."

"Travelers are urged to not travel to the DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted by their airline that their flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change," the announcement says.

The latest announcement continued, "Dubai Airports continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities, and our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, security and well-being of passengers and staff."

Lufthansa Airlines has suspended flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 15 and Dammam until March 15 as well, according to its site.

Virgin Atlantic announced that its "Dubai service is suspended for the remainder of the winter season."

Says the airline's website, "Dubai is a seasonal route for Virgin Atlantic and was due to conclude on 28 March; however, the recent escalation in the Middle East has brought forward the end of our operation for this season."

Flights to and from Dubai are suspended until March 28.

As of Saturday, Emirates has resumed operations, according to its X account.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital earlier that the department had facilitated the safe return of over 20,000 American citizens from the Middle East since Feb. 28.

That number was updated Tuesday — as over 40,000 American citizens have safely returned now to the U.S. from the Middle East since Feb. 28, the department said.