Las Vegas tourism plummets as officials consider $6M plan to win back Canadian visitors

Tourism in Las Vegas continues to decline — and officials are now considering spending heavily on the next campaign to attract new waves of visitors.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA) board of directors is set to discuss a proposal of as much as $6 million over five years to market the city to Canada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported.

The board is reportedly reviewing a one-year contract for $1.12 million for the 2027 fiscal year that would start on July 1 of this year, as well as one over the next two years for $1.16 million in fiscal 2028 and $1.12 million in fiscal 2029.

The following two years would be optional — and would cost $1.245 million in 2030 and $1.285 million in 2031, according to the same source.

The LVCA seeks to continue its current contract with Toronto-based Reach Global Marketing.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LVCA for comment and further details.

The LCVA recently released its year-end summary for 2025, indicating that 38,545,700 people visited Sin City — which was down 7.5% from 2024.

The highest visitation year ever recorded in Las Vegas was in 2019 — with 42,523,700 people coming by.

That was before a dip during the COVID pandemic, according to data that LCVA posted on its website.

The noted visitor volume in 2025 closely mirrors the levels seen in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

Total occupancy in 2025 was 80.3%, with average room rates at $196.54 and a convention attendance of 5,988,200.

In comparison to 2024, convention attendance, visitors, occupancy and the daily roommate were all down.

Many officials, hotel owners and travel experts are citing a drop in Canadian tourism as a major reason that tourism numbers have been down.

Circa Resort & Casino has launched an "at par" promotion — making the exchange rate for Canadians equal at its properties.

"Canadian [visitors] are down anywhere from 20% to 50%, depending on what month you look at over the course of the last year," casino owner Derreck Stevens previously told Fox News Digital.