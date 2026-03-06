Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Major airline reportedly considers deluxe cleaning for premium seats only as passengers vent online

Passengers speak out about reported premium-only deep cleaning proposal

By Jessica Mekles Fox News
Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress Video

Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress

Etiquette expert Alison Cheperdak talks about rising concerns over declining air travel manners.

Cleanliness may soon come at a price for Southwest travelers, and passengers are blasting the proposed policy.

The Dallas-based airline is considering bringing in cabin cleaners between flights to clean only the premium extra legroom seat areas of the aircraft, according to reports. 

Coach cabins will reportedly not receive the same treatment.

"Southwest Airlines flight attendants tidy every aircraft between every flight today," a Southwest spokesperson told Fox News Digital Friday when asked about the reports.  

"That will continue, and, in addition, we are looking at potentially bringing in additional cleaners when needed, at certain airports to supplement — not replace — our standard cleaning efforts.

Southwest tests out concept of giving special cleaning to premium cabin

Southwest Airlines is considering bringing in cabin cleaners between flights to clean only the premium extra legroom seat areas, according to reports. (Eli Hartman/ Bloomberg )

"We will continue to make sure our aircraft are ready for every customer, regardless of where their seats are on the plane," the spokesperson added.

An airline flight attendants union board member posted a since-deleted video for crew members, saying he was concerned about the experiment the airline was trying in which premium cabins would be cleaned between every flight but not the whole aircraft.

The individual claimed he got a memo from Southwest Tuesday about the new cleaning experiment.

He reportedly compared the proposed cleaning change to the upper class on the Titanic "having cigars and sipping brandy," while passengers below didn't get their seats cleaned. 

Southwest tests out idea of only cleaning premium part of aircraft

An airline flight attendants union board member and safety chair (not pictured) posted a video in which he reportedly said he was concerned about the new policy. The video was later removed.  (Scott Olson)

"So up front, you’ve got these super clean airplanes. In the back, you’ve got half-hearted, tidied airplanes. The passengers are going to come on board. They’re going to see it," he said, according to the blog "View from the Wing."

"When passengers see what’s going on, they’re going to be very upset."

Southwest passengers took to Facebook and X to voice their frustrations about the potential policy.

"I don’t ever trust anyone to clean my seat the way I want anyway."

"Southwest Airlines [is] only gonna clean your seat if it smells like money," wrote an angry X user. "The rest of you peasants can sit in the germ-infested filth left behind by the rest of the poor people."

"Southwest Airlines has turned into public transit. Dirty and expensive," another person said, slamming the company.

Facebook users felt differently.

"Bring your own wipes if you really want a clean seat," said one person. "People need to stop leaving a mess for the flight attendants to clean up."

Major airline says it may add luxury cleaning service for premium passengers

"People need to stop leaving a mess for the flight attendants to clean up," one Facebook user (not pictured) said. (iStock)

Another Facebook user agreed, saying, "I don’t ever trust anyone to clean my seat the way I want anyway. I always carry wipes to wipe everything down right as I sit down so I can try to keep germs at bay."

Said yet another Facebook user, "They pick up loose trash and lay the seat belts in the seats. I've sat down plenty of times with snack crumbs all around my feet."

Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore of Florida said every airline passenger should be courteous.

"Everyone should clean up after themselves, regardless of whether the cleaning crew comes in or not," she told Fox News Digital. "As a passenger, you should pack your manners, and you should clean up your surrounding area."

Whitmore, who worked as a flight attendant for years, said it is generally the flight attendants' job to collect garbage throughout the flight, not the responsibility of a cleaning crew.

"I used to see this all the time," she said. "Passengers would change their baby's diaper on the seat. Then they might leave a dirty diaper on the seat."

Ultimately, the potential new cleaning policy from Southwest could affect flight attendants more than passengers.

Southwest is testing out a new cleaning policy

Southwest passengers took to social media to voice their frustrations about the new reported policy. (iStock)

"After everybody deplanes the flight, attendants will go through the cabin with one final sweep," Whitmore said.

"Personally, I'd be more upset if I were a flight attendant, not a passenger."

This is the second time in a week Southwest has taken heat from passengers.

The airline was slammed after it made a major process change over a month ago. The airline transitioned Jan. 27 from an open seating policy, so passengers now must select their seats or be assigned specific spots.

back of southwest seats

Southwest passengers are complaining they have issues reading seat numbers now that open seating has been eliminated by the airline. (iStock)

Passengers say they have issues reading the seat numbers, run into snags with the boarding flow and are unable to spread out on the plane.

"We’re always looking for ways to improve our customer experience to continue delivering the seamless and reliable travel journey that customers expect from Southwest," a company spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed reporting.

