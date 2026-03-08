Disneyland may scrap longstanding park rule that frustrated visitors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disneyland Resort may be ending its 11 a.m. park hopping rule, allowing guests to move between its two theme parks at any time of day.

The change applies to visitors with Park Hopper tickets and Magic Key passes, who previously had to wait until late morning before crossing between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, theme park website, WDWNT reported.

If implemented, guests would still need to make a reservation and enter their starting park first. After that, visitors would be able to switch parks at any time of day, subject to capacity and operating hours.

Disneyland’s official website still lists the 11 a.m. hopping window, and the company has not publicly announced an implementation date.

The 11 a.m. crossover window has been in place since Disneyland introduced its park reservation system after reopening.

On Reddit, many Disneyland fans welcomed the reported change.

"Finally! I never liked having to wait until 11 to park hop," one user wrote.

Another added, "That’s great news! Now we won’t have the usual influx of park goers trying to cross over right at 11am."

Visitors often structured mornings around a single park, waiting until late morning to access the second. The policy influenced ride strategies, Lightning Lane reservations and dining plans, particularly for frequent visitors who relied on flexibility, a user explained.

For now, guests planning upcoming trips are encouraged to check Disneyland’s website and app for the latest updates before making park reservations.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment.

The park hopping shift comes as Disney continues making updates to attractions and guest policies.

At Walt Disney World in Florida, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closed earlier this month after nearly three decades in operation, WDWNT reported.

The attraction is being reimagined with a new theme featuring The Muppets, with the updated version expected to reopen later this year.