Homeland Security reactivates major Global Entry program for travelers amid shutdown

While the lapse in funding at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, officials have announced that the Global Entry program has resumed.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement the program was "reactivated" on Wednesday at 5 a.m. ET, "as DHS continually evaluates measures it can take amidst the Democrats' continued shutdown of the department.

"We are working hard to alleviate the disruptions to travelers caused by the Democrats' shutdown," the statement continued.

DHS SHUTDOWN FORCES AIRPORTS TO TELL TRAVELERS TO ARRIVE 4 HOURS EARLY AMID MASSIVE DELAYS

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) halted Global Entry at airports last month during the start of the partial government shutdown. It diverted agents to help process travelers instead.

Global Entry expedites the U.S. customs ‌and immigration clearance process for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering the United States.

Travelers must apply for the program and pay a fee of $120 that lasts five years.

TSA PreCheck remains operational and open at most U.S. airports — although lanes are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis due to staffing constraints.

Many airports have been grappling with massive security lines as spring break travel is in full swing.

TSA agents have been grappling with partial paychecks — and soon-to-be-empty paychecks if the shutdown persists.

The shutdown is causing massive delays at some airports across the country, with wait times for travelers of 3.5 hours reported at major hubs due to officer shortages.

TSA advises passengers to arrive "as early as possible" to avoid missing their flights.

Airlines for America (A4A), an industry trade group based in Washington, D.C., projects that 171 million travelers will take to the skies between March 1 and April 30 — marking a 4% increase over last year.

On average, airlines expect to carry about 2.8 million passengers per day during this period.

Chris Sununu, A4A's CEO, recently urged Congress and the administration to act quickly to end this shutdown.

"America's transportation security workforce is too important to be used as political leverage," Sununu said in a statement.

Fox News Digital's Kelly McGreal contributed to this report.