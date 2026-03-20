Famed national park drops 'environmental contaminant' ban ahead of America’s 250th birthday

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Plenty of big celebrations are in the works for America's 250th birthday this summer — and fireworks are involved.

On the eve of July 4th, Mount Rushmore will host a "spectacular Independence Day celebration in partnership with the State of South Dakota," according to the National Parks Service (NPS) website.

The evening will feature educational programs, patriotic tributes and musical entertainment to mark the occasion.

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An Interior Department spokesperson expressed enthusiasm to Fox News Digital about the celebration.

"Under President Donald J. Trump, America’s 250th birthday will be marked by a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that encapsulates the American spirit — including a spectacular fireworks display at Mount Rushmore that honors our history at the monument that symbolizes those who built it," said the spokesperson.

"Unlike the prior administration," the spokesperson added, "the Department of the Interior is excited to be part of such an incredible event that, through careful planning and coordination, celebrates and honors the founding of the United States."

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden wrote a letter to President Trump in February to invite him to the event, calling the occasion the "biggest birthday party ever."

"Unlike the prior administration, the Department of the Interior is excited to be part of such an incredible event."

It was determined the proposed event would not interfere with park operations, impair concession services or create significant conflicts with other uses.

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A 2016 U.S. Geological Survey report found that past fireworks displays were the probable cause of elevated concentrations of a contaminant called perchlorate in groundwater and surface water within Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

In 2021, NPS issued a statement that said the "use and possession of fireworks are illegal on all land managed by the National Park Service."

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A previous fireworks display took place in 2020, when then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hosted a fireworks show at the Mount Rushmore site for the first time in over 10 years, along with President Trump.

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In 2022, an application for a fireworks permit from the South Dakota Department of Tourism was denied by NPS after the park found it would "cause injury or damage to parks" and would "interfere" with park and visitor operations.

The denial letter lists "environmental contaminants" in explaining potential harm to park resources from fireworks.

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To have a chance to attend the special event at Mount Rushmore, Americans can enter a lottery beginning April 8 through the 12th by paying a non-refundable $1 application fee to request up to four tickets.

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Entry will begin on July 3 at 1 p.m. MT, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. MT, according to the NPS.