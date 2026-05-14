Missed voicemails with no calls? It could be a scam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It starts quietly. Your phone buzzes. You see a voicemail notification. But your phone never rang. Then it happens again. And again. Before long, your voicemail inbox looks like it's under attack.

That's exactly what Mike from Westport, CT, is dealing with right now. He wrote to us saying,



"I am so upset. Every 20 to 30 minutes, I am getting voicemails, but what's weird is my phone never rings. After blocking the number, it just rolls over to a new source number. When I go to play the message, there is no audio. Is this a scammer just trying to get me to call them back? Not sure what the endgame is here. What can I do to stop this from happening? I really appreciate your help."

What he is describing is something we're seeing more often. It may feel random, but there's a clear pattern behind this voicemail scam and here's what you need to know to stay safe.

RECEIVING UNEXPECTED INTERNATIONAL CALLS? WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

What the silent voicemail scam actually is

This tactic is often called a silent voicemail scam or ringless voicemail spam. Here's how it works in plain terms:

Scammers drop voicemail messages directly into your inbox

Your phone never rings, so it feels strange and urgent

The message is blank, garbled or extremely short

The number changes constantly to avoid blocks

At first glance, it looks like a glitch. That confusion is the point.

What's really happening behind the scenes

This pattern almost always points to automated robocall systems using caller ID spoofing, not real people manually calling you.

Here's what's likely happening:

Automated dialing systems are repeatedly hitting your number

They use spoofed or constantly changing caller IDs, which is why blocking one number doesn't stop it

Some calls connect briefly, then drop, leaving behind a silent or very short voicemail

In some cases, the system is "pinging" your number to confirm it's active

Once a number is confirmed as active, it can be shared across spam networks and used in future campaigns.

Why scammers leave empty voicemails

It seems pointless, but there's a strategy behind it.

1) They want you to call back

Curiosity does the work for them. Many people return the call just to figure out what happened. When you call back, you may:

Reach a premium-rate number that charges per minute

Get routed into a scam call center

Confirm your number is active and monitored

2) They test if your number is real

Even if you never call back, your voicemail confirms your number is in use. That makes it more valuable for future scams.

3) They try to bypass spam filters

Because your phone never rings, traditional call filters may not catch it. That lets more of these messages slip through.

Why do the numbers keep changing

You block one number, and another appears minutes later. That's usually a sign of caller ID spoofing and number cycling. Scammers use software to falsify the number that shows up on your phone and rotate through large batches of numbers to stay ahead of blocks and spam filters. Some of those numbers may be completely fabricated, while others may belong to real people whose caller ID information is being misused. Many of those numbers are:

Fake

Reassigned or temporarily used

Tied to real people who have no idea their number is being spoofed

Blocking a single number can still be worth doing, but it usually will not stop the campaign by itself because the caller can keep switching numbers.

GOOGLE SEARCH LED TO A COSTLY SCAM CALL

Is your phone being hacked?

This is one of the first things many people worry about. In most cases, no. These silent voicemails are more likely to be part of a scam call or robocall campaign than a sign that your phone has been hacked. Scammers can use tactics such as caller ID spoofing and ringless voicemail to reach you without making the call feel normal.

The bigger risk isn’t your phone itself. It's how the scam tries to get you to respond. Calling back, pressing prompts or engaging with the message can confirm that your number is active and may expose you to more scam attempts. The FTC specifically advises people to hang up or delete the voicemail and not call back unknown numbers.

How to stop silent voicemail scams

You don't have to just put up with it. There are ways to reduce or stop these messages.

1) Do not call back unknown numbers

Even if it feels harmless, skip it. If it's important, the caller will leave a real message.

2) Enable spam call filtering

On iPhone and Android, turn on built-in call filtering and silence unknown callers. This helps reduce future attempts.

How to enable spam call filtering

On iPhone (latest iOS)

Apple now gives you two strong options: Silence Unknown Callers and Call Screening.

Option 1: Silence unknown callers

Open Settings

Tap Apps

Tap Phone

Scroll down and turn on Unknown Callers

This sends calls from numbers not in your contacts straight to voicemail without ringing.

Option 2: Turn on Call Screening (recommended)

Open Settings

Tap Apps

Tap Phone

Scroll down and under Screen Unknown Callers, select Ask Reason for Calling

This feature prompts unknown callers to say who they are before your phone rings, which filters out many spam calls automatically.

Optional: Enable spam identification

Go to Settings

Tap Apps

Tap Phone

Tap Call Blocking & Identification

Tap Business Call Identification

Make sure it is set to ON

This allows your iPhone to show verified business names and logos for legitimate callers when available.

On Samsung

Samsung combines spam protection with AI call screening.

Settings and feature names may vary depending on your Samsung model, carrier and software version.

Option 1: Turn on spam protection

Open the Phone app

Tap the three-dot menu (top right)

(top right) Tap Settings

Tap Caller ID and spam protection

Toggle it ON

This flags suspected spam calls before you answer.

Option 2: Block unknown callers

Open the Phone app

Tap the three-dot menu (top right)

(top right) Tap Settings

Tap Block numbers

Turn on Block calls from unknown numbers

This stops hidden or unidentified numbers from ringing your phone.

Option 3: Enable Call Screen (best option)

Open the Phone app

Tap the three-dot menu (top right)

(top right) Tap Settings

Tap Bixby Text Call or just Text Call

or just Toggle it ON

This lets your phone answer unknown calls with AI and show you what the caller says in real time.

One important reality check: Even with these turned on, some calls may still go to voicemail. That's because voicemail is controlled by your carrier, not your phone.

HOW TO STOP SPAM MAIL, POLITICAL TEXTS AND EMAIL SPAM FOR GOOD

3) Use a call-blocking app

Apps can spot patterns faster than manual blocking and stop repeat offenders. Many of these apps can also identify known scam numbers and automatically block high-risk calls, helping reduce how often your phone gets hit.

4) Contact your carrier

Many carriers offer network-level spam blocking. Ask about tools that block ringless voicemail or robocalls.

5) Use a data removal service

If your number keeps getting hit, it may already be circulating on marketing lists or data broker sites. These data removal services scan for your personal information and help remove it from databases that scammers often tap into. Cutting down where your number appears can reduce how often you get targeted over time. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

6) Report the activity

You can report unwanted calls and voicemails to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357). Reports help track and shut down large scam campaigns.

7) Protect your number going forward

Avoid posting your phone number publicly. The less exposure it has, the harder it is for scammers to target you.

8) Register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov/

This can help reduce telemarketing calls from legitimate businesses, but it unfortunately won't stop scammers, illegal robocalls, or exempt organizations (like charities and political groups) from calling you. Scammers often ignore the registry and use tactics like number spoofing to bypass it. Want to know more about why your phone still won’t stop ringing and what you can do about it? Check out our article on the ‘Do Not Call’ list loophole.

Kurt's key takeaways

Silent voicemails are designed to mess with your instincts. They rely on curiosity and confusion, not sophisticated hacking. The best move is simple. Don't engage. Let them hit a dead end. Over time, that tells the system your number isn’t worth the effort.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So here's the real question: If scammers are counting on curiosity to hook you, how often do you think that instinct is working on other people right now? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.