How to stop spam mail, political texts and email spam for good

Flooded mailboxes, cluttered inboxes and constant phone buzzing plague millions of people daily. If you want to stop spam mail, political texts and unwanted emails from taking over your life, you're in the right place. Your personal information is shared without your permission, and, unfortunately, this happens more often than you think.

Deidre from New York shared her frustration:

"These are charities I donate to every other month, but I still get three to four mailings a month. I've tried asking them to stop, but nothing changes."

Her experience shows how good intentions backfire. Furthermore, supporting causes or registering to vote triggers floods of unwanted messages. Once organizations share your information, the problem multiplies quickly.

We'll show you three effective strategies to stop spam mail, block political texts and eliminate email spam.

Stop charity mail

1. Contact the charity directly: Call or email donor services teams with this message: "I appreciate your work and will continue to support you. However, please reduce mailings to twice a year or switch me to email only." Additionally, include your name, address and donor ID from mailing labels.

2. Register with DMAchoice: This service cuts unwanted promotional mail by up to 80%. First, create an account at dmachoice.org. Next, pay the $6 fee for 10 years of protection. Finally, opt out of categories like charity and retail mail.

3. Get removed from shared lists: When contacting charities, add this request: "Please do not rent, share or sell my contact information to other organizations." Many charities exchange donor lists. Consequently, your mailbox continues to fill up even after supporting just one cause.

Stop political texts

Political texts present unique challenges. Campaigns have broad exemptions from anti-spam laws. They legally use voter data and share numbers between organizations. So, you can't eliminate political texts completely. However, you can reduce them significantly:

Reply "STOP" to opt out of individual campaigns

Block persistent numbers

Report unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM)

Stop email spam

1. Use email aliases: Protect your main inbox by using alias addresses when signing up for services. Many email providers offer tools that create alternate addresses. These are forwarded to your real address while keeping your identity private. By creating email aliases, you can protect your information and reduce spam. These aliases forward messages to your primary address, making it easier to manage incoming communications and avoid data breaches. For recommendations on private and secure email providers that offer alias addresses, visit Cyberguy.com/Mail

2. Unsubscribe carefully: Legitimate emails deserve proper unsubscribing. Scroll down and click "Unsubscribe" for trusted senders. However, suspicious emails require different treatment. Mark them as spam instead. This helps your email provider filter similar messages later.

3. Invest in personal data removal services: Many spam emails originate from companies that buy your data from broker sites. Personal data removal services can help eliminate this information at the source. These services scan hundreds of websites and remove your personal details continuously.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com/Delete



Kurt’s key takeaways

Learning how to stop spam mail, block unwanted texts and filter email spam takes time. Nevertheless, you don't have to accept this mess. Simple steps, such as contacting organizations directly, make a difference. Moreover, opting out of shared lists and using privacy tools drastically reduces clutter. The more control you take over how your information is shared, the fewer distractions you will have in your mailbox, inbox and on your phone.

Are you dealing with unwanted charity mail, political texts or spam emails? What have you tried to stop them? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

