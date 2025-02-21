This is what you are doing wrong when scammers call

Cold calls are often a waste of your time and an unwanted interruption to your day. You might think that, at worst, you end up buying or signing up for something that you don't really need or at an inflated price. But there's a lot worse that could happen.

The line between spam and scam calls is often thin and blurred. The person on the other end of the call might sound like they're trying to sell you something or conduct a survey, but this could just be a cover for them to try to extract personal information from you.

Personal information that they can then use to target you with an extremely convincing scam down the line or to gain direct access to your accounts.

Security questions: A weak link exploited by hackers

Take security questions, for example. They're pretty repetitive: your mother's maiden name, your first pet's name, your favorite elementary school teacher. A hacker does not need to know how to script a single line of code to break into your accounts; it's often enough that they know these things about you and can convince your mobile carrier to activate a SIM card in your name.

This is all, let's not mince words, scary, especially if you've just sold a vehicle or property and have the proceeds lying around or a nest egg account set aside for your retirement, because scammers and hackers can easily find out about title or deed transfers through data brokers like people finder sites.

Refuse to engage

Scary as it is, it's also simple to protect against. Simple, but not always easy. If you just refuse to engage with these people, never giving up even a scrap of information, your risks of getting scammed or hacked plummet. Keep your personal information out of circulation in the first place (using a data removal service, for example), and they drop to almost zero.

When to hang up

So, once faced with a suspicious call, the solution is simply to hang up as soon as something seems off. And when is that, exactly? The moment someone calls you out of the blue and requires you to give or confirm any personal information. This could be the last four digits of your Social Security number, your address, which credit card company you're with — anything that concerns you, specifically. If the caller turns up the pressure and starts trying to get you to stay on the line, either by enticing you with "rewards" or even threatening you with dire consequences, then you can be absolutely sure the call is not legitimate.

The red herring of legitimacy

But what if the call is legitimate? What if you hang up on someone who was only doing their job? What if they were truly trying to help you? These are the doubts that scammers and hackers play upon to ply their trades. We're all vulnerable to tactics like these, especially if caught off guard. Older adults are particularly vulnerable. Studies suggest that older people — who collectively lose over $28 billion to scams each year — are more likely to cling to initial impressions of trustworthiness, even when later behavior puts that trustworthiness into question. Scammers typically start their interactions with well-rehearsed, smoothly executed preambles, creating good first impressions. Older people are also more likely to put stock in good manners, finding it more difficult than younger adults to directly or indirectly question a caller's intentions, let alone cut them off mid-sentence and hang up on them.

Why call center staff won't ask for personal information

So, how can you know if the caller is really who they say they are? That's the question many people get stuck on. The twist? It's a red herring. The fact is, it doesn't matter if the call is legit or not. If it's a scammer, they won't be hurt or offended: rejection and hang-ups come with the territory. If it's a real call, the caller also won't be hurt or offended — here's why. Call center staff and other people who make cold calls as part of their job are aware of the privacy and security concerns that such calls bring up. They know how dangerous it can be to divulge personal information over the phone, which is why they won't ask for it. They should also be familiar with one of the best practices there is for dealing with suspicious cold calls.

10 ways to safeguard against phone scams and unwanted calls

1. Use the "Hang up, look up, and call back" method for verification: When in doubt, hang up the phone, look up the organization the caller claimed to be calling from (using its official website, for example), and call it back using the number you find there. If the call you received was above board, they'll be able to redirect you back to the initial caller.

2. Don't answer calls from unknown numbers: Let unknown calls go to voicemail, as legitimate callers will usually leave a message if it's important.

3. Register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry : This can help reduce telemarketing calls from legitimate businesses, but it won't stop scammers, illegal robocalls or exempt organizations (like charities and political groups) from calling you. Scammers often ignore the registry and use tactics like number spoofing to bypass it. Want to know more about why your phone still won’t stop ringing and what you can do about it? Check out our article on the ‘Do Not Call’ list loophole .

4. Use a spam blocking app for texts and calls: These apps can identify and block known spam numbers, significantly reducing the number of unwanted calls you receive.

5. Never give out personal information in response to unexpected calls: Legitimate organizations won't ask for sensitive information over the phone if they've initiated the call.

6. Be cautious of pressure tactics or requests for immediate action: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent you from thinking clearly or verifying their claims.

7. Set a password for your voicemail account: This prevents scammers from accessing your voicemail and potentially gathering personal information.

8. Be wary of caller ID spoofing — local numbers may not be local callers: Scammers can manipulate caller ID to display any number they choose, so don't trust it blindly.

9. Don't respond to questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes": Scammers may record your "Yes" response and use it to authorize fraudulent charges or changes to your accounts.

10. Invest in personal data removal services: To get fewer of these calls in the first place, you can enlist the help of a professional data removal service. These services can take your personal information out of circulation, including the contact details spammers and scammers use to call you. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

Kurt's Key Takeaways

If you receive a call that gives you any doubts at all, even if you can't quite put your finger on why, then you should end the call and either go on with your day or look up the company and call it back on its official number. You can reduce the number of calls like this by signing up for a data removal service. This will leave fewer spam and scam callers with your contact details and other personal information — something they use to craft convincing backstories and put potential victims at ease.

