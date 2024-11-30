9 ways scammers can use your phone number to try to trick you

Scammers have various methods when it comes to getting their hands on your phone number. You might think, "Well, what's the big deal? Isn't it easy to find someone's number these days, no matter what?" Yes. And if you've already had your fair share of telemarketers call you, maybe you feel like you've got it under control.

The problem is that scammers with the right knowledge and the wrong intentions can wreak havoc just by having your phone number in their possession.

Once they do, they can use it to trick you in all sorts of ways.

The good news is that by familiarizing yourself with their tactics, you can be one step closer to preventing yourself from falling victim to them. Here's what you need to know.

9 ways you can get scammed if your phone number falls into the wrong hands

In today’s digital age, your phone number is more than just a way for friends and family to reach you. It can be a gateway for scammers to access your personal information and wreak havoc on your life. From phishing attempts to extortion, the risks are numerous and varied. Here are nine ways scammers can exploit your phone number if it falls into the wrong hands:

1. Phishing for other personal information

Scammers can also use your phone number to launch rather easy phishing attacks . They might send text messages or make calls posing as your bank or a popular online service that you subscribe to. The goal is to call you and trick you into providing login credentials, credit card details or other personal information, which they can then use for fraudulent activities. And once they have all your other information, they can do a lot more damage just by having your phone number as that initial segue.

2. Extortion and blackmail

In some cases, scammers use your phone number for extortion or blackmail. They may claim to have compromising information about you and demand payment to keep it private. By contacting you directly, they can apply continuous pressure, making their threats seem more real and immediate.

One unique way they do this to target elderly people is by pretending to be your grandchild or another relative in distress. The scammer often claims that your grandchild is in an emergency situation — such as needing bail money or medical assistance — and urgently requests financial help. With AI voice cloning technology, they may even be able to use your grandchild's voice. This emotional manipulation usually gets the victim to pay up.

3. Robocalls and spam messages

This one may not be as dramatic, but your phone number can be sold to robocall and spam message services. These automated systems bombard you with unwanted calls and texts, often promoting scams or fraudulent products. While these may seem like minor annoyances, they can lead to bigger scams if you engage with the messages or follow their instructions. Hang up on them.

4. Phone number spoofing

Phone number spoofing is a common tactic where scammers disguise their caller ID to appear as a trusted contact by calling from what appears to be a familiar number as it may have the same area code where you live, an area code where your friends or family live or even the actual phone number of someone close which you can recognize.

This makes it more likely that you'll answer the call, giving them the opportunity to deceive you into revealing personal information or transferring money. This is, of course, the case when phone spoofing is used against you. But in situations where they use YOUR phone number, they can be scamming those close to you without you even knowing!

5. Impersonating government agencies

With these phone spoofing tactics, scammers can use your phone number to impersonate government officials , such as IRS agents or Social Security administrators. They may call you claiming there’s an urgent issue, like unpaid taxes or suspicious activity involving your Social Security number. This ploy often involves threats of legal action or arrest to pressure you into providing sensitive information or making immediate payments.

6. Calling about fake unpaid invoices

Instead of pretending to be from a government agency, another trick is for scammers to try their luck by posing as a representative from a utility company, like an electric or water company. Scammers will claim that you have an overdue invoice and threaten to cut off your service unless you pay immediately. Using your phone number, they can contact you repeatedly, making the scam seem more legitimate (and pressing).

7. SIM swapping/phone rerouting

SIM swapping or a port-out scam is when scammers transfer your phone number to a new SIM card in their possession. By convincing your mobile carrier to reroute your number, they can receive all your calls and messages, including those containing two-factor authentication codes. This allows them to bypass security measures and take over your online accounts.

8. Stealing your sensitive data

With SIM swapping techniques/port-out, scammers can also use your phone number as a key to access sensitive data stored in your online accounts. By initiating password resets and intercepting verification codes sent via SMS, they can gain unauthorized access to your email, social media and banking accounts, leading to significant personal and financial damage.

9. Setting up fake online accounts

Finally, scammers can use all the tactics above to not only access the accounts you already have but also create fake online accounts in your name. These accounts can be used for a variety of malicious purposes, such as spreading malware, launching further scams or conducting identity theft. The presence of your phone number makes these accounts appear more legitimate, increasing the chances of deceiving others.

How to protect yourself from these scams

To protect your phone number from falling into the hands of scammers, here’s what you can do:

1. Be cautious about sharing your phone number publicly: Avoid posting your phone number on public forums, websites or social media platforms where it can be easily accessed by scammers.

2. Limit exposure of your phone number on social media and other online platforms: Use privacy settings to restrict who can see your contact information. Most social media platforms and online services offer privacy settings that allow you to control who can view your personal information. Make sure to review and adjust these settings regularly. Only share your phone number with trusted contacts.

3. Consider using a secondary number for online registrations and transactions: Services like Google Voice can provide you with a secondary number that you can use for online activities, keeping your primary number private.

4. Monitor your accounts regularly for unusual activity: Check your bank accounts, email and other online accounts for any signs of unauthorized access or suspicious activity.

5. Have strong antivirus software: The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

6. Use two-factor authentication apps instead of SMS-based verification where possible: Two-factor authentication (2FA) provides an extra layer of security that is more difficult for scammers to bypass compared to SMS-based verification.

7. Use an identity theft protection service: Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using some services is that they might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white glove fraud resolution team where a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

8. Remove your personal information from the internet: While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with the information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

If scammers already have your phone number

If you suspect that scammers already have your phone number, take the following steps:

Contact your mobile carrier to alert them of the scam calls, especially if they come from the same number. Your carrier may be able to block the number or provide additional security measures.

Consider changing your phone number if the issue persists: If scam calls continue despite your efforts, changing your phone number may be the best solution.

Report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities: Contact your local law enforcement or consumer protection agency to report scams and seek advice on further actions.

Consider placing fraud alerts on your accounts: Fraud alerts can help protect your credit and financial accounts from unauthorized access.

Monitor your phone for unusual calls or messages: Keep an eye out for any unexpected calls or messages, and do not respond to them.

Check your phone bill for unauthorized charges: Regularly review your phone bill to ensure there are no unexpected charges, which could indicate that your number has been used fraudulently.

By following these steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to phone number scams and protect your personal information.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Scams have become much more sophisticated these days, especially with artificial intelligence, making it easier for scammers to target more people and get away with it. Always be wary of a scam. If you think something seems strange, it's probably best to go with your gut.

