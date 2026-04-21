Michael and Susan Dell surpass 1 billion in donations backing AI driven hospital project

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Billionaire Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have become the first donors to give more than $1 billion to the University of Texas at Austin, funding a massive new medical research campus and hospital system powered by artificial intelligence.

The couple’s latest investment includes a $750 million gift to help build the UT Dell Medical Center, a planned "AI-native" hospital expected to open in 2030 as part of a more than 300-acre advanced research campus.

University officials said the project will integrate research, clinical care and advanced computing to improve early disease detection, personalize treatment and expand access to care in the rapidly growing Austin region.

The Dells’ support builds on decades of contributions to UT, including funding for its medical school, scholarships and research programs.

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"By bringing together medicine, science and computing in one campus designed for the AI era, UT can create more opportunity, deliver better outcomes, and build a stronger future for communities across Texas and beyond," Michael Dell and Susan Dell said.

The gift ranks among the largest in the history of higher education, alongside major contributions like Phil Knight’s $2 billion pledge to Oregon Health & Science University and Michael Bloomberg’s $1.8 billion donation to Johns Hopkins University.

The new UT Dell Medical Center will be developed in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, integrating cancer care into a system designed to connect prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

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"We will deliver better outcomes for patients by providing research-driven cancer care that is precise, compassionate and hope-filled," Peter WT Pisters, president of UT MD Anderson, said.

Officials said the facility will be built from the ground up to incorporate AI, rather than retrofitting older infrastructure — an approach they say could transform how hospitals operate.

Independent experts have cautioned that AI in health care can introduce risks if not carefully validated. A widely cited study published in the journal Science by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Chicago found that a commonly used health care algorithm underestimated the needs of Black patients due to biased training data, highlighting broader concerns about equity in AI-driven systems.

The project also includes funding for undergraduate scholarships, student housing and the Texas Advanced Computing Center, where officials are developing one of the nation’s most powerful academic supercomputers.

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Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the investment will help position the state as a national leader in health care innovation.

"Texas already dominates in technology, energy and business, and now we will further cement our leadership in health care innovation as well," Abbott said.

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The university said it plans to break ground on the medical center later this year and has launched a broader campaign to raise $10 billion over the next decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.