Erika Kirk

Turning Point USA backs Trump Accounts program with 'dollar-for-dollar match' for eligible employee newborns

Erika Kirk said the conservative advocacy group will provide dollar-for-dollar match for Trump Accounts

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Trump announces new program to give children 'fair shot' at the American dream Video

Trump announces new program to give children 'fair shot' at the American dream

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Trump Accounts, an investment program for children born in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

Turning Point USA and another nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk will match the federal government's $1,000 contribution to Trump Accounts, a program created with the intention of giving newborns a financial head start in life, for its employees. 

Erika Kirk, the CEO who leads the nonprofit that advocates for conservative causes, said Wednesday that TPUSA and Turning Point Action, a political advocacy group, would honor her late husband "through a company-sponsored dollar-for-dollar" match of the federal government's $1,000 contribution established for every eligible employee's newborn baby. 

"Charlie spoke so often about the importance of young families and having children, and his face would light up every time he learned about a Turning Point employee welcoming a newborn into their family," she wrote on X. "We're proud to stand with @POTUS in supporting families and investing in the future of America."

DELL FOUNDER SAYS $6.25B 'TRUMP ACCOUNTS' DONATION IS 'SMARTEST INVESTMENT’ IN CHILDREN’S FUTURES

Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump

Erika Kirk joins President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. On Wednesday, Kirk said Turning Point USA, the nonprofit founded by her late husband, Charlie Kirk, will support a "dollar-for-dollar match" of the federal government's $1,000 contribution to the "Trump Account" program for the group's employees. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump Accounts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) are slated to launch on July 4. Under the terms of the program, every American child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will receive $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury. 

That money is then invested in the stock market by private firms, and the child can access the funds when they turn 18.

"For the first time ever, we're going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, a head start in life and a fair shot at the American dream," President Donald Trump said Wednesday at a Treasury Department event. 

TRUMP SAYS TARIFF-FUNDED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR AMERICANS WILL BEGIN NEXT YEAR

Donald Trump appears with a "Trump Accounts" sign

President Donald Trump arrives to the auditorium during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts at Carnegie Mellon Auditorium on Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The accounts can be established by an authorized adult, who can be a parent, guardian, adult sibling or grandparent, as long as they have a valid Social Security number. However, a Social Security number is not required to make contributions of up to $5,000 annually.

The accounts are an opportunity to give the next generation of Americans a nest egg and the proper financial footing once they grow into adulthood. 

He also called on employers to match Trump Account contributions. 

Dell Technologies founder on $6.25 billion donation to fund 'Trump accounts': 'Smartest investment' Video

"Every president in modern history has left our children with nothing but debt," Trump said. "But under this administration, we’re going to leave every child with real assets and a shot at financial freedom."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

