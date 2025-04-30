Google's AI unleashes powerful scam-busting features for Android

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leveraging advanced tools like generative AI to con unsuspecting victims.

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, mobile consumers worldwide lose over $1 trillion annually to scams. To combat this growing threat, Google is rolling out cutting-edge AI-powered scam detection features for Android users.

However, while Google’s efforts are impressive, there are additional steps you can take to protect yourself from scams. Let’s dive into Google’s new features and explore how you can further safeguard your personal information.

Google’s new AI-powered scam detection features

Google has introduced two innovative AI-powered scam detection features to protect Android users from increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.

Scam Detection in Google Messages

The first feature, Scam Detection in Google Messages, enhances the existing Spam Protection functionality. This new tool utilizes on-device AI to identify suspicious patterns in SMS, MMS and RCS messages. When a message appears suspicious, users receive a real-time warning with options to dismiss, report or block the sender.

To ensure privacy, all message processing occurs directly on the user's device, keeping conversations confidential. The feature is enabled by default for non-contacts and can be verified or disabled via Google Messages → Settings → Spam Protection. It is currently available in English for users in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, with plans to expand to more countries soon.

Scam Detection for phone calls

The second feature addresses the growing issue of phone scams, with over half of Americans reporting daily scam calls in 2024. Google's Scam Detection for calls employs on-device AI models to analyze calls in real time. If a call is identified as a potential scam, users receive audio and visual warnings alerting them to the risk.

Activation requirements:

Pixel 9+ device s (U.S. English) leverage Gemini Nano for advanced detection

s (U.S. English) leverage Gemini Nano for advanced detection Pixel 6+ models use smaller on-device AI (beta availability may vary)

use smaller on-device AI (beta availability may vary) Manual enablement required via Phone app → Settings → Scam Detection

This feature prioritizes user privacy by processing call audio ephemerally without storing or sharing any data. Pixel Watch integration allows Wear OS users to enable call alerts through the Phone app after updating both devices. At present, Scam Detection for calls is available to Pixel 9+ users in the United States, with plans for broader expansion in the future.

Both of these AI-powered features are a big win for your mobile security, providing you with advanced protection against evolving scam tactics while keeping your privacy safe.

How you can stay ahead of scammers

While Google’s innovations provide robust protection, scammers are relentless in finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities. Here are some additional steps you can take.

1. Have strong antivirus software: Google Play Protect, which is built-in malware protection for Android devices, automatically removes known malware. However, it is important to note that Google Play Protect may not be enough. Historically, it isn't 100% foolproof at removing all emerging malware from Android devices. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks of the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA): This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification beyond just a password. 2FA makes it significantly harder for attackers to gain unauthorized access to your accounts, even if they obtain your password.

3. Regularly update your software and devices: Keeping your systems up to date ensures you have the latest security patches and protections against newly discovered vulnerabilities.

4. Use strong and unique passwords: Use long, complex passphrases that are unique for each account. Consider using a password manager to help create and store strong, unique passwords for all your accounts. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

5. Be cautious about sharing information: Avoid sharing sensitive details like financial information or passwords over text or phone calls unless you're absolutely certain of the recipient's identity. Be cautious of phishing attempts and verify the legitimacy of requests for personal information.

6. Invest in personal data removal services: Use a personal data removal service to remove your personal information from people-search websites, making it harder for scammers to find and target you. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Kurt’s key takeaways

Scammers are constantly changing their tactics, but so is technology designed to protect us. Google’s AI-powered scam detection features are a significant step forward in safeguarding Android users from fraud. However, staying safe requires a combination of tools and personal vigilance. By using strong antivirus software, removing yourself from people-search sites and being cautious with your personal information, you can stay one step ahead of scammers.

Do you think Google and other tech companies are doing enough to prevent scammers from attacking your Android? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

