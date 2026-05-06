SIM swap scam drained Florida woman's bank account in minutes

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You're at home, scrolling through your phone like any other night. Suddenly, nothing works. Texts stop, calls fail and alerts disappear. That's how it started for Florida woman Patricia Escriva.

She didn't lose her phone. She lost control of her phone number. And within minutes, someone else was using it to break into her accounts.

"I realized that I had nothing," Escriva said. "Either you get a text message, a WhatsApp message, an email or a phone call. I had nothing." That silence was the first warning.

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IS YOUR PHONE HACKED? HOW TO TELL AND WHAT TO DO

How a normal night turned into chaos

Escriva shared her experience on my Beyond Connected podcast at getbeyondconnected.com, where she walked through how quickly everything unraveled.

Escriva was babysitting when her phone suddenly went quiet. No notifications. No signal. It felt off right away.

She connected to Wi-Fi to check what was going on. That's when everything hit at once. "The first one was, you added a new device to your account," she said. "And then two seconds later, you just changed your password."

Then came the financial alerts. "Let me tell you, my heart stopped," she said. "I start getting emails like $1,500, $800."

Within minutes, someone had taken control of her accounts and started spending. That speed is what makes this type of attack so dangerous.

What is a SIM swap scam?

What happened to Patricia is known as a SIM swap scam. A SIM swap scam is a type of identity theft that targets your phone number. This can happen with both physical SIM cards and eSIMs, since the attack focuses on your number, not your device.

Here's how it usually works:

A scammer gathers your personal data online

They contact your mobile carrier and pretend to be you

They convince the carrier to move your number to their device

Once your number is transferred, they receive your security codes

That last step is the key. Many accounts rely on text message codes for login security. Once a hacker controls your number, they can reset passwords and take over accounts fast. In some cases, accounts are drained within hours.

Why do these SIM swap scams move so fast?

Once your number is in the wrong hands, everything connected to it becomes vulnerable. Email accounts. Bank logins. Payment apps. Hackers don't waste time. They move quickly before you even realize what's happening.

In Escriva's case, the damage started immediately. "They were using my money... from their checking account to pay the credit cards to keep using the credit card," she said. Even after reporting the issue, it took days to regain control of her number. "They took three days in order to get my phone number...back," she said.

FBI WARNS OF DANGEROUS NEW ‘SMISHING' SCAM TARGETING YOUR PHONE

SIM swap scam warning signs you should never ignore

SIM swap scams don't always start with obvious red flags. The first sign can feel small.

Here are signals you should never ignore:

Your phone suddenly loses service

You can't send or receive calls or texts

You get alerts about new devices or password changes

You stop receiving verification codes

Escriva now urges people to act fast when something feels off. "If you see you have nothing going on on your phone, make a phone call," she said. "If that phone call doesn't go through... you're being hacked."

While Patricia lost thousands of dollars to the scammer, her bank ultimately restored all of her money.

What to do if you're hit by a SIM swap scam

If your phone suddenly stops working without warning, act quickly:

Call your mobile carrier from another phone and lock your number

Ask for a SIM lock or port-out freeze immediately

Contact your bank and stop any transactions

Change passwords for your email and financial accounts

Turn on alerts for suspicious activity

Report the incident to your carrier and local police

Ways to stay safe from a SIM swap scam

You can't control every data breach or leak. But you can make it much harder for someone to take over your number.

1) Lock down your mobile account

Call your carrier and ask for a SIM lock or port-out PIN. This adds a layer of protection before your number can be moved.

2) Stop relying on text codes

Switch important accounts to an authenticator app or security key. Text messages are the weak link in SIM swap attacks.

3) Use strong, unique passwords

Every account should have its own password. A password manager can help you generate and store them securely. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at CyberGuy.com.

4) Turn on account alerts

Enable notifications for logins, password changes and transactions. The faster you spot suspicious activity, the better.

IF SOMEONE GETS INTO YOUR EMAIL, THEY OWN EVERY ACCOUNT YOU HAVE. THESE 3 MOVES LOCK THEM OUT FOR GOOD

5) Limit your data exposure

Your personal information is often available on data broker sites. Removing it with a data removal service reduces what scammers can use against you. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com.

6) Watch for phishing and malicious links

Scammers often gather the information they need through fake emails or texts. Using strong antivirus software can help detect malicious links, fake websites and suspicious downloads before they compromise your data. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com.

7) Consider identity theft protection

These services can monitor your personal data, alert you to suspicious activity and help you recover more quickly if your information is misused. They can also flag when your data appears in known breaches. See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at CyberGuy.com.

8) Act immediately if your phone goes silent

Don't wait. Use another phone and call your carrier and bank right away. Lock everything down as fast as possible.

Kurt's key takeaways

Patricia Escriva's story is a reminder of how quickly things can spiral out of control. One moment, everything feels normal. Next, your digital life is out of your hands. Her experience also shows something else. Speed matters. Awareness matters. The sooner you act, the more you can limit the damage. Scammers are getting better at impersonation. That means protecting your phone number is now just as important as protecting your passwords. You can hear Patricia walk through her entire story step by step on my Beyond Connected podcast at getbeyondconnected.com , including what she wishes she had known before it happened.

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

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