Top multi-factor authentication apps to protect your accounts

Hackers often exploit reused passwords, gaining access to multiple accounts if just one is compromised. To stay safe, use strong, unique passwords for every account and change them regularly. However, passwords alone aren't enough. That's where multi-factor authentication apps come in.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

What is multi-factor authentication?

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of protection to your accounts. Instead of relying only on a password, MFA requires you to verify your identity using two or more methods. These can include SMS codes, authenticator apps, or physical security keys.

MFA vs. two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a type of MFA that uses exactly two verification methods. MFA, on the other hand, can involve two or more factors. For example, logging into your bank might require a password and a code from an app-this is MFA in action.

Which multi-Factor authentication method is best?

Not all websites and apps support every type of MFA, so your choice may depend on what's available. Here's how the main options compare:

Physical security keys: These offer the highest security and are resistant to phishing and malware. However, they're less convenient and not universally supported. If you lose your key, you'll need a backup method.

These offer the highest security and are resistant to phishing and malware. However, they're less convenient and not universally supported. If you lose your key, you'll need a backup method. SMS text messages: SMS is easy to use and widely supported, but it's the least secure. Hackers can intercept or redirect text messages, making this method vulnerable.

SMS is easy to use and widely supported, but it's the least secure. Hackers can intercept or redirect text messages, making this method vulnerable. Authenticator apps: These apps strike a balance between security and convenience. They're less likely to be hacked and work on most smartphones. However, not every service supports them, and you may need internet or cell service to use some features.

Why do banks use SMS for MFA?

Many banks use SMS for two-factor authentication because it's easy to set up and works on any phone. However, SMS is not the most secure method. Authenticator apps and physical security keys offer better protection against modern threats.

Is there a one-size-fits-all solution?

Unfortunately, there's no universal MFA solution for every account. The best approach is to use the strongest MFA method each service supports. Whenever possible, choose an authenticator app or a physical security key over SMS.

Top multi-factor authentication apps

Using a multi-factor authentication app is one of the best ways to protect your online identity. Here are some of the top-rated options available for iPhone and Android:

Microsoft Authenticator

The Microsoft Authenticator app gives you an easy, secure sign-in experience for all your accounts and gives you additional account management options for your Microsoft personal, work, and school accounts. It can use multi-factor authentication with a one-time passcode, can go password-less by using your phone instead of a password to log in, or can use autofill passwords for you. It's easy to use and can keep multiple accounts safe and secure for you.

Twilio Authy

Twilio Authy is another great app that you can use for all your accounts, including Facebook, Dropbox, Amazon, Gmail, and thousands more. It provides secure cloud-encrypted backups so that you will never lose access to your accounts, even if you lose your device. The app uses the same algorithms as many banks and the NSA use to protect their information, so you can pretty much guarantee that you'll be safe. Plus, you can even use it if you're offline or in airplane mode.

Google Authenticator

The Google Authenticator app will give you an extra layer of security for your online apps. You can sync your authenticator codes to your Google Account and across your devices. It offers support for multiple accounts, and you can transfer accounts between devices by using a QR code. Plus, you can choose the type of code generation used that best suits your needs, and it works without a network or cellular connection.

Aegis Authenticator

The Aegis Authenticator app is a free option for Android users. It is a great app to protect your online accounts from hackers and phishing. It adds an extra layer of security by generating one-time codes that you need to enter alone with your password. This way, even if a hacker steals your password, they won’t be able to access your account with your phone. The Aegis Authenticator app also lets you customize and organize your accounts, backup and restore your data, and use it offline.

Why you should also use a password manager

While multi-factor authentication adds critical protection, it works best when combined with strong, unique passwords for every account. That’s where a password manager comes in. Instead of trying to memorize dozens of complex passwords, a password manager securely stores them for you and automatically fills them in when needed. It can generate strong, random passwords, store them in an encrypted vault, and sync across your devices so you always have access. Using NordPass along with multi-factor authentication is one of the best strategies to keep your accounts and personal data safe from hackers.

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com/Passwords.

Kurt's key takeaways

Keeping your accounts safe doesn't have to be complicated. By using multi-factor authentication apps, you're adding a strong layer of protection that goes beyond just passwords. These apps make it much harder for hackers to get in, even if they somehow learn your password. Ready to take your security up a notch?

Have you tried using an authenticator app? What has your experience been like? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

