World Password Day: Check if your passwords are safe

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World Password Day is here, and it is the perfect excuse to check something most of us ignore until it is too late. Your passwords.

Think about it. You are scrolling on your phone, maybe checking email or social media, when you see a message claiming someone has access to your account. You want to ignore it. It feels like spam.

But this time, you pause. Because breaches happen all the time, and stolen passwords are still one of the easiest ways for hackers to get in.

So instead of waiting for a scare, today is a good day to get ahead of it.

AMERICA'S MOST-USED PASSWORD IN 2025 REVEALED

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Why World Password Day actually matters

This isn’t just another made-up holiday. It is a reminder of a very real problem. Companies get breached . Databases leak. And once login details are exposed, they often get shared or sold online.

From there, attackers try those same passwords across other accounts. This is called credential stuffing, and it works more often than you would think. That is why even one weak or reused password can put multiple accounts at risk.

How to check and protect yourself today

You do not need a complicated process. Start simple and work your way through it.

1) Change your most important passwords

Start with your email, banking and social media accounts. If any of those passwords are old or reused, update them now.

2) Stop reusing passwords

Using the same password across sites is one of the biggest risks. If one account is exposed, the rest can fall like dominoes.

3) Turn on two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a second layer of protection. Even if someone has your password, they still cannot get in without that extra step.

10 SIGNS YOUR PERSONAL DATA IS BEING SOLD ONLINE

4) Reduce how much of your data is online

This step is often overlooked, but it matters more than people think. The more personal information floating around online, the easier it is for scammers to target you or break into your accounts. You can take a more proactive approach. Some data removal services offer a free scan that checks whether your personal information is exposed on data broker and people-search sites. It only takes a minute to run, and the results can show you which companies may have your data. From there, you can decide whether to remove that information and reduce your exposure going forward. Results arrive by email in about an hour.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com.

How to create a strong password

If you are updating passwords today, make sure you are doing it right.

Make it long

Aim for at least 12 characters. Longer passwords are much harder to crack.

Mix different types of characters

Use uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols to increase complexity.

Avoid common words and phrases

Simple words or predictable combinations are easy for attackers to guess. What are the top 5 passwords to avoid? The most commonly used and insecure passwords are:

123456

123456789

12345678

password

Qwerty123

These passwords are extremely easy to guess and should be avoided at all costs.

Skip obvious substitutions

Replacing letters with symbols, like "$" for "S," is no longer effective. Hackers already account for that.

HOW SECURE IS MY PASSWORD? USE THIS TEST TO FIND OUT

Why a password manager is worth it

Managing strong passwords on your own isn't realistic. That is why password managers exist.

These tools can generate strong, unique passwords for every account and store them securely. You only need to remember one master password.

It also makes logging in faster and easier, while removing the temptation to reuse passwords. That alone can prevent a lot of problems.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at CyberGuy.com .

Kurt's key takeaways

World Password Day is a reminder, but it should not be the only day you think about this. Still, it is a good starting point. A few quick changes today can prevent a major headache later. Strong passwords, two-factor authentication and reducing your online footprint all work together. Tools like Incogni help take that one step further by limiting how much information is out there to begin with. Pair that with a password manager, and you are not just reacting to threats. You are building a much stronger defense.

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When was the last time you updated your passwords, and what made you finally do it? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

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