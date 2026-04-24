Amazon just put Elon Musk's Starlink on notice

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Chances are, you have never thought much about who owns the satellites keeping your phone connected in the middle of nowhere. That could change soon. Amazon is betting $11.57 billion that you will start paying attention. Its acquisition of Globalstar is a major move against Starlink, and the stakes go far beyond bragging rights.

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What Amazon's Globalstar deal means for you

Globalstar has operated for more than 30 years as a mobile satellite services provider. It brings something Amazon needed badly: spectrum. The company operates in Band 53, a slice of spectrum from 2483.5 to 2495 MHz. It describes this aslicensed spectrum with global authorizations designed to support fast, low-latency connectivity with reduced interference. That matters. Spectrum is limited, and having access to it gives Amazon a real edge.

Amazon is also getting Globalstar's satellites, infrastructure and global licenses. It is a full package. But the real value is the spectrum. This deal is also about what that spectrum enables. Amazon plans to use it to power direct-to-device satellite services, allowing phones to send texts, make calls and access data even when there is no cellular signal.

The system is expected to roll out starting in 2028 and will support features on devices like iPhones and Apple Watches, including emergency messaging and roadside assistance. That turns this into more than an infrastructure deal. It is a shift in how everyday devices stay connected beyond traditional networks.

Amazon vs Starlink: Where things stand now

Let's be clear about the gap. Starlink serves more than nine million users and has about 10,000 satellites in orbit. Amazon's Leo network has just over 200 satellites. Adding Globalstar's two dozen barely moves the number. So why spend $11.57 billion? Because this deal is not about satellite count. It is about future capability.

Amazon plans to launch a next-generation direct-to-device system in 2028. This would deliver voice, data and messaging straight to phones. The Globalstar deal gives Amazon the tools to make that happen. It brings spectrum, infrastructure and experience together.

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How Amazon's satellite service will power iPhones and Apple Watches

This is where the story hits home. Amazon and Apple have an agreement for Amazon Leo to support satellite features on iPhones and Apple Watches. That includes Emergency SOS via satellite. If you rely on that feature in a dead zone, it will soon run through Amazon's network. Apple says the service has already helped in real emergencies, including stranded hikers and crash victims rescued in remote areas. Amazon will continue supporting current devices using Globalstar's system while working with Apple on future upgrades. So nothing breaks, but the system behind it changes.

Amazon satellite timeline and FCC approval

The deal still needs regulatory approval, and that takes time. Amazon expects it to close in 2027. The FCC will decide, though early signs look positive. Amazon also faces a deadline. It plans to deploy about 3,200 satellites by 2029. About half must be in orbit by July 2026. That timeline adds pressure to move fast.

What this means for rural and remote users

This deal matters most in places where cell towers do not reach. Satellite connectivity can act as a backup during disasters like hurricanes or wildfires. In those moments, having no signal can be dangerous. But the impact goes beyond emergencies. Remote workers, trucking fleets, maritime crews and rural communities all stand to benefit. These are places where traditional networks fall short. Amazon's full Leo network will include thousands of satellites. It aims to support hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Amazon's $11.57 billion acquisition of Globalstar sends a clear message. It does not plan to let Starlink dominate the sky. Right now, the satellite gap is massive. Amazon knows that. Instead, it is betting on better spectrum, smarter technology and key partnerships like Apple. Amazon executive Panos Panay says billions of people still lack reliable connectivity. Amazon wants to close that gap. That is a real problem and a serious opportunity. The big question is speed. Can Amazon scale fast enough to compete before Starlink pulls further ahead?

If two of the richest companies in the world are racing to control the sky, who decides how that access is priced and delivered? And what does that mean for you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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