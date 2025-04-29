Amazon takes on Elon Musk, launching 27 internet satellites

Imagine being able to access the internet from anywhere in the world, whether you're in a city or a remote area. For many of us, reliable internet is a given, but for millions, it remains a luxury.

That's why Amazon's Project Kuiper is making headlines with its ambitious plan to bridge the digital divide.

On April 28, 2025, the project took a monumental step forward by successfully launching its first full batch of satellites into orbit. This mission, named "KA-01" (Kuiper Atlas 1), marked the beginning of Amazon’s journey to deliver fast, affordable internet to underserved communities and remote regions worldwide.

The KA-01 mission: A bold first step

The KA-01 mission deployed 27 advanced satellites into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometers). This launch transitioned Project Kuiper from prototype testing to full-scale deployment. Each satellite was equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including phased array antennas for high-speed data transmission, advanced processors, electric propulsion systems for orbit adjustments and optical inter-satellite links to enable seamless communication between satellites.

In addition to their technical sophistication, the satellites featured a unique dielectric mirror coating designed to scatter sunlight and reduce their visibility from Earth, a thoughtful innovation aimed at addressing concerns by astronomers about light pollution.

A record-breaking rocket launch

To carry out this historic mission, United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched its Atlas V rocket in its most powerful configuration. The KA-01 payload was the heaviest ever flown on an Atlas V rocket. The launch vehicle included five solid rocket boosters alongside its main booster and a massive payload fairing measuring 77 feet in height and 16.4 feet in width.

The successful deployment of these satellites was just the first of many planned launches. Over the coming years, ULA will conduct additional missions using both Atlas V and Vulcan Centaur rockets. Amazon has also partnered with other launch providers, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Arianespace, to deploy more than 3,200 satellites as part of its first-generation constellation.

From deployment to connectivity

Following the recent launch, ULA managed the initial deployment sequence from its Advanced Spaceflight Operations Center at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Once the satellites separated from the rocket, control was transferred to Project Kuiper’s mission operations center in Redmond, Washington.

Each satellite underwent a series of automated steps to activate onboard systems and began using electric propulsion to ascend to its final orbital altitude of 392 miles. Traveling at speeds exceeding 17,000 miles per hour, these satellites now circle Earth approximately every 90 minutes.

The ultimate goal of KA-01 was not just deployment but to establish end-to-end network connectivity. This involves transmitting data through ground stations to satellites and back to customer antennas, a process that will enable high-speed internet service across even the most remote locations on Earth.

What’s next for Project Kuiper

The successful KA-01 mission was just the beginning for Project Kuiper. With more than 80 launches secured across multiple providers, Amazon is ramping up satellite production and deployment rates in preparation for delivering service later this year. The next mission, KA-02, is already in progress and will also use a ULA Atlas V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral.

By deploying advanced satellite technology at scale, Project Kuiper aims to provide reliable internet access to millions of people who currently lack connectivity, empowering individuals and transforming communities worldwide.

How Project Kuiper stacks up against Starlink

Amazon’s Project Kuiper and SpaceX’s Starlink are at the forefront of the satellite internet revolution, aiming to provide high-speed connectivity to underserved and remote areas. While both systems share similarities, such as using low Earth orbit satellites for reduced latency, they differ in key aspects like satellite design, pricing and service goals.

Satellite constellations and coverage

Starlink: With over 7,000 satellites already in orbit and plans for a constellation of up to 42,000, Starlink currently leads in deployment. Its satellites orbit at approximately 248 miles, allowing for lower latency but requiring more satellites for global coverage.

Project Kuiper: Kuiper plans to deploy over 3,200 satellites orbiting at 311 miles. This higher altitude provides broader coverage per satellite but results in a 40% reduction in signal strength compared to Starlink due to increased distance. To compensate, Kuiper’s satellites use larger antennas to maintain performance.

Speed and Performance

Starlink: Offers speeds ranging from 50 Mbps to 250 Mbps for standard plans and up to 1 Gbps for premium users. Latency is typically 20 to 40 milliseconds.

Kuiper: Plans to offer three tiers of service:

Ultra-compact model: Speeds up to 100 Mbps for portable applications

Speeds up to 100 Mbps for portable applications Standard model: Speeds up to 400 Mbps for residential and small business use

Speeds up to 400 Mbps for residential and small business use High-bandwidth model: Speeds up to 1 Gbps for enterprise users. Kuiper’s use of the Ka frequency band provides higher theoretical bandwidth but may face greater signal attenuation in dense clouds compared to Starlink’s Ku band

Pricing

Starlink: It currently charges $599 for its standard receiver and $2,500 for its high-performance model. Monthly service costs range from $80 to $120 .

Kuiper: Amazon’s standard receiver is expected to cost less than $400 to produce, significantly undercutting Starlink’s hardware prices. While service pricing has not been announced, Amazon’s cost-efficient production suggests it could offer more affordable options.

Deployment timeline

Starlink: Already operational with millions of subscribers worldwide and a head start in deployment. See if it is available in your area by clicking here .

Kuiper: Amazon began satellite launches in early 2025 with its first batch of satellites on April 9, 2025. It plans to start customer service later this year. Under FCC requirements, it must deploy half its constellation by mid 2026.

Kurt's key takeaways

It’s still early days for Project Kuiper, but Amazon’s first full-scale satellite launch shows just how serious the company is about closing the connectivity gap. While Starlink may have a head start, Kuiper is bringing fresh competition and innovation to the table. If all goes according to plan, millions more people around the world could soon have access to fast, affordable internet, no matter where they live.

