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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Conservatives say AI chatbots are being weaponized with left-wing media bias as millions rely on them

- Pope Leo warns AI risks becoming tool of 'domination, exclusion, death' in new encyclical

- Meta lays off nearly 1,400 Washington employees in latest tech workforce cut

DIGITAL GATEKEEPERS: Conservatives are raising alarms over artificial intelligence chatbots, arguing they are being weaponized with left-wing media bias. As millions of Americans increasingly rely on these tools for information, critics warn that the underlying algorithms reflect partisan perspectives, shaping public discourse and potentially skewing user interactions.

DIGITAL RECKONING: Pope Leo delivers a stern warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence in a new encyclical. The pontiff cautions that without ethical oversight, AI risks evolving into a tool of domination, exclusion, and death, urging global leaders to ensure technological progress aligns with human dignity and moral responsibility.

META PHYSICS: Meta has laid off nearly 1,400 employees in Washington state as part of its latest round of tech workforce cuts. The significant reduction highlights the ongoing structural shifts and cost-cutting measures within the technology industry, as major companies streamline operations amidst economic uncertainties and pivoting business strategies.

NEVER CLOCKS OUT: In a recent trial, humanoid robots were put to the test working nonstop to handle and process packages. The continuous operation aims to evaluate the endurance and efficiency of these advanced machines in logistics, offering a glimpse into a future where autonomous robots could dominate warehouse environments without the need for breaks.

TERMINAL UPGRADE: An AI-powered hologram is now assisting travelers by answering questions in real time at LaGuardia Airport. The innovative system is designed to streamline customer service, offering flyers an interactive and efficient way to navigate the terminal and access vital flight information.

BIG BROTHER BOSS: The New York Times is facing accusations of deploying artificial intelligence surveillance technology on its staff without providing prior notification to their union. The move has sparked internal pushback and concerns over workplace privacy, as employees demand transparency regarding how the publication monitors their digital activities and productivity.

UNHOLY ALLIANCE: A progressive pope takes aim at artificial intelligence, cautioning that its rapid advancement risks diminishing the spiritual and miraculous aspects of life. The commentary explores the intersection of faith and technology, reflecting on the potential moral costs of a highly automated world.

WORKPLACE SHIFT: As tech layoffs surge and the adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates, workers are experiencing mounting automation anxiety. The report highlights the growing fears among employees across various sectors who worry their jobs may become obsolete as companies increasingly integrate AI solutions to cut costs and improve efficiency.

NEXT-GEN PITCH: Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lenovo's AI-powered 3D avatars, an enhanced referee view and other technological innovations are set to transform the sporting event. These advancements promise to deliver an unprecedented and immersive experience for both fans and officials, reshaping the future of global soccer broadcasts.

NEW WAY TO INVEST: Robinhood CEO and Chairman Vlad Tenev joins "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the company’s new AI products, expansion into private markets and partnership on Trump accounts.

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