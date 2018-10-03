FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cancels Consumer Electronics Show appearance over death threats
Net neutrality vote: FCC repeals Obama-era Internet rules
Trump expected to sign bill undoing Obama-era Internet privacy rules
The resolution, which was passed by the House on Tuesday and followed a similar vote last week in the Senate, is seen as a victory for the telecommunications industry as it dismantles the Obama-era rule that required broadband providers to receive permission before collecting data on a user’s online activities.