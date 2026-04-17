Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech company cuts 1,000 jobs in AI-driven restructuring

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Snapchat parent company cuts 1,000 jobs in major AI-driven workforce restructuring

- The AI you use every day is biased — and it's quietly shaping your worldview, new report says

- First-ever moratorium on AI data centers passes Maine legislature

TECH SHAKE-UP: Snapchat parent company cuts 1,000 jobs in major AI-driven workforce restructuring – Snapchat's parent company, Snap, announced it is laying off approximately 1,000 employees—about 16% of its full-time workforce — as part of a major restructuring effort driven by the integration of artificial intelligence. The tech firm expects the cuts and AI-driven workflow efficiencies to yield over $500 million in annualized savings, following pressure from an activist investor to streamline operations and rein in costs.

CODED INFLUENCE: The AI you use every day is biased — and it's quietly shaping your worldview, new report says – A new report from the America First Policy Institute reveals that popular artificial intelligence systems consistently lean left and possess a subtle ideological bias that can quietly shape users' worldviews. The findings suggest that these hidden design choices not only reflect ideological assumptions but can actively persuade and influence public opinion on key political and social issues, raising transparency concerns over AI's growing role in daily life.

TECH BOOM BRAKES: First-ever moratorium on AI data centers passes Maine legislature – Maine is poised to become the first state to impose a moratorium on large artificial intelligence data centers, advancing legislation that would pause approvals for hyperscale facilities requiring over 20 megawatts of power until October 2027. The move, which reflects growing national backlash over power grid strain and environmental impacts, will serve as a major test case for how states balance the massive energy demands of Big Tech with local economic and ecological concerns.

COPYCAT RISK: Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman's home sparks fears of copycat strikes against tech executives – Following a predawn Molotov cocktail attack on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's San Francisco home, federal authorities are on high alert for copycat strikes against other high-profile tech executives. The suspect, Daniel Moreno-Gama, was motivated by anti-AI extremism and allegedly carried a manifesto listing additional AI executives and their addresses, prompting San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to pursue aggressive prosecution amid escalating rhetoric surrounding artificial intelligence.

EVOLVED HACKING: AI is now powering cyberattacks, Microsoft warns – According to a new report from Microsoft Threat Intelligence, cybercriminals and nation-state actors are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence to accelerate and scale their cyberattacks. Hackers are using generative AI to write convincing phishing emails, build malicious infrastructure and dynamically generate malware, significantly lowering the technical barrier to entry for cybercrime and prompting calls for stronger digital security measures.

WATCH OUT: Is Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI getting too smart? – Meta has unveiled its foundational AI model, Muse Spark, equipping its Meta AI assistant with advanced multimodal capabilities like image comprehension and parallel task handling across apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Fox News Digital details that the upgrade is part of Mark Zuckerberg's aggressive push toward a "personal superintelligence," allowing the AI to seamlessly analyze photos, answer complex health queries, and simultaneously execute multi-step planning tasks.

OPINION: SEN BERNIE SANDERS: Artificial intelligence is coming for the working class. We must fight back – Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling for a federal moratorium on new artificial intelligence data centers until strong safeguards are enacted to protect the working class from widespread job displacement. Sen. Sanders warns that AI oligarchs are deploying revolutionary technologies to replace human workers entirely, urging Congress to rethink the American social contract and ensure the AI boom benefits everyday citizens rather than just billionaires.

COSTLY CONVENIENCE: OPINION: AI tax filing sounds easy — until it leaves you owing the IRS thousands of dollars – While using AI chatbots like ChatGPT to file taxes may seem like a convenient shortcut, relying on them can lead to costly errors and severe IRS penalties due to the tools' inability to accurately apply complex tax codes. Expert Hemant Bhargava cautions taxpayers to treat AI as a translator rather than a decision-maker, emphasizing that consumer AI systems frequently miscalculate liabilities and fail to securely handle highly sensitive financial data.

DIGITAL DOPPELGANGER: Meta reportedly building an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg to interact with company employees – Meta is reportedly developing a photorealistic, artificial intelligence-powered version of CEO Mark Zuckerberg to interact directly with company employees, according to a recent report. Zuckerberg has been actively training the AI character on his own mannerisms and strategies to foster stronger internal connections, a move that aligns with the tech giant's broader ambition to integrate "personal superintelligence" across its platforms.

MAJOR REVAMP: Allbirds drops sneakers, reinvents itself as an AI infrastructure company – San Francisco-based footwear brand Allbirds is abandoning its sneaker business to reinvent itself as an artificial intelligence infrastructure company called NewBird AI. The stunning pivot involves a $50 million convertible financing agreement to acquire high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), aiming to meet the massive, unmet demand for AI cloud computing capacity among enterprise developers.

'KEEP UP': Reese Witherspoon warns AI is three times more likely to replace women – Actress Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to urge women to embrace artificial intelligence, warning that jobs traditionally held by women are three times more likely to be automated by the emerging technology. Witherspoon's concerns align with a recent UN study, and the Hollywood star is encouraging her followers to actively learn about AI so they aren't left behind in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

LATTE UPGRADE: Starbucks uses ChatGPT to suggest drinks based on mood as expert warns of hidden downsides – Starbucks has launched a beta integration with ChatGPT, allowing customers to receive customized beverage recommendations tailored to their mood, taste, and even the weather. Fox News Digital reports that while the AI tool offers a fun and highly personalized ordering experience, experts warn it could quietly manipulate consumer behavior by consistently nudging users toward sweeter, higher-calorie drinks that satisfy impulsive emotional cravings.

SPOT ON: AI could be coming for your wine as experts turn to technology for industry overhaul – Scientists have developed an AI-powered handheld sensor called RipenAI that uses machine learning and optical technology to instantly determine the ripeness of grapes directly on the vine. This revolutionary, non-destructive tool could transform the winemaking industry by optimizing harvest timing and improving the overall quality and efficiency of wine production.

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