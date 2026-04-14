Meta reportedly building an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg to interact with company employees

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Meta is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) version of CEO Mark Zuckerberg as part of the company's AI integration.

According to a report from the Financial Times, Meta has been developing photorealistic, interactive characters for a while but have recently begun prioritizing an AI-powered version of Zuckerberg to interact with employees. The AI character is allegedly being trained on Zuckerberg's mannerisms and company strategies to help employees connect with the CEO.

Zuckerberg has been "increasingly hands-on" with training the AI characters, according to the FT, spending five to 10 hours per week working on different AI projects for the company. A person familiar with the matter told the FT that if the program is successful, it could also expand to influencers and content creators.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Meta for comment.

The Facebook and Instagram parent company first introduced the use of AI characters in 2023, creating dozens of AI-generated profiles for user interactions. However, Meta soon faced backlash over privacy concerns and safety issues regarding children.

Last year, internal documents revealed that Meta's legal, policy, and engineering teams allowed AI chatbots to engage in inappropriate interactions with children.

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After facing backlash, Meta announced in October that it would install new parental controls that would allow parents to block specific AI characters and even disable private chats on their children's accounts without completely turning off the AI process.

Meta also announced later in January that teenage users will no longer be able to access AI characters across its apps.

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Zuckerberg has invested heavily in developing new artificial intelligence systems within Meta with the goal of providing a "personal superintelligence" for everyone.

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"A lot has been written about the scientific and economic advances that AI can bring, and I'm really optimistic about this," Zuckerberg explained in 2025. "But I think an even more meaningful impact in our lives is going to come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, be a better friend, and grow to become the person that you aspire to be."