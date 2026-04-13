Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman's home sparks fears of copycat strikes against tech executives

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The predawn Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman’s San Francisco home has signaled a volatile new era of anti-tech extremism, sparking fears among federal authorities that this could ignite a wave of copycat strikes against high-profile executives.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that her office will aggressively pursue charges against suspect Daniel Moreno-Gama, citing a dangerous escalation in the debate surrounding artificial intelligence.

"My office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law," Jenkins said. "This should also be a moment where our nation reflects on the often incendiary rhetoric that is being used in discussions about artificial intelligence and its future impacts on our society."

While the investigation continues, Jenkins said that ideological disagreements do not justify physical harm.

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"In no way should we be at the point where a man could have lost his life over differences of opinion and concerns," she said. "We must, as I've said before, about political rhetoric, turn down the temperature of our discussions and engage in healthy dialogue."

The use of incendiary weapons marks an escalation in the severity of the crime, according to Josh Schirard, the law enforcement director for weapons company Byrna and a former Galveston County police captain.

"While an unprovoked attack on any person is a serious criminal offense, the use of explosive and incendiary devices puts it into a whole new category," Schirard told Fox News Digital.

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Schirard said that despite their often crude construction, Molotov cocktails carry heavy legal weight. Under federal law, mere possession of such a device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. When those devices are actually deployed, the legal consequences become even more severe.

"In a case like this, where an explosive device was deployed in an apparent attempt to target an individual, sentencing exposure could reach decades," Schirard said.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Craig Missakian warned that the investigation could expand to include a domestic terrorism charge if a political motive is established.

"We are at the beginning of this investigation, but if the evidence shows that Mr. Moreno Gama executed these attacks to change public policy or to coerce government or other officials, we will treat this as an act of domestic terrorism," Missakian said Monday.

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On Monday, federal authorities raided the Texas home of Moreno-Gama, the 20-year-old suspect accused of carrying out the attack at Altman’s San Francisco residence. Fox News was on the ground as authorities executed a search warrant in Spring, Texas.

Authorities allege that Moreno-Gama traveled from Texas to San Francisco with the intent to kill Altman, according to a federal criminal complaint. He now faces a litany of charges, including attempted premeditated murder of both Altman and a security guard, attempted arson, and the possession and ignition of a destructive device with the intent to murder.

Authorities say Moreno-Gama threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s home early Friday morning, setting the front gate on fire. No injuries were reported.

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Investigators allege the suspect later went to OpenAI headquarters, where surveillance video captured him throwing a chair at the building’s glass doors. Security personnel told police he threatened to burn the building and kill those inside before he was arrested outside the facility. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly carrying a jug of kerosene and a lighter.

Sources close to the investigation told Fox News that Moreno-Gama was motivated by anti-AI views and was carrying a manifesto described as a "three-part series."

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The document allegedly included a list of other AI executives and investors, along with their names and addresses, raising concerns among authorities about the potential for copycat threats.

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Moreno-Gama remains in custody and is also facing multiple state felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the incident at Altman’s home. The Justice Department is expected to pursue federal charges.

Schirard said that attacks involving improvised incendiary weapons typically trigger a coordinated federal response, including involvement from agencies such as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as increased monitoring for potential related threats.

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"And as we’ve seen with this administration, it is also likely that those possible threats will be handled swiftly and aggressively before they could be carried out," he said.

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Hours after the attack on his house, Altman posted a photo of his husband and their toddler in a blog post addressing the threats against him.

"Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me," Altman wrote.

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He added that "fear and anxiety about AI is justified" but it was important to "de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally."

In a separate incident over the weekend, two additional individuals were arrested following reports of gunfire near Altman’s home. San Francisco police said that event was unrelated and there is no indication the residence was being targeted in that case.