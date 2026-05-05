Jeremy Doku Issues Title Warning To Arsenal As Man City Falls Five Points Back

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Jeremy Doku has issued a stern warning to Arsenal, insisting that Manchester City are not ready to surrender their Premier League crown despite a major setback in the title race.

The Belgian winger proved to be the savior for Pep Guardiola's side in Monday's draw against Everton, but the result has left the defending champions with a mountain to climb in the final weeks of the season.

Doku rescues a point but City lose ground

City’s hopes of securing another Premier League title suffered a significant blow on Monday as they were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.

Despite the frustrating result at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Doku emerged as the standout performer, netting two goals including a late equalizer that prevented an even more damaging defeat.

The draw means Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now sit five points clear at the summit, putting the Gunners in pole position to end their 20-year wait for a league championship.

However, Doku remains adamant that the race is far from over and that City have the stomach for the fight as the season enters its final stretch.

Defiance in the face of Arsenal's lead

Speaking after the stalemate, Doku did not hide his disappointment but was quick to send a message of defiance to the north London side.

"It hurts, obviously it hurts," Doku said. "We know how important it is to win those types of games, we did not give up, and we are not going to give up. There are still some games, we are going to fight until the end and at the end we will count the points."

The Belgian international’s brace was a rare bright spark on a night where City’s defensive vulnerabilities were exposed, but he believes the squad’s mentality will be the deciding factor. He added: "[We are] disappointed but it is not over, we are not going to give up."

A grueling schedule awaits Guardiola’s men

The path to a potential comeback will not be easy, as City are currently navigating a congested fixture list.

Pep Guardiola’s side must manage five games in just 16 days to close out the campaign, starting with a home clash against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday.

This run will test the depth of the squad as they pursue silverware on multiple fronts.

"There are a lot of games, we have a busy schedule, and we are going to look forward," Doku noted when discussing the upcoming challenges.

Double trophy hunt remains the priority

Beyond the Premier League, City are still in the hunt for the FA Cup, with a final against Chelsea scheduled for May 16.

Doku highlighted that the team’s experience in high-pressure situations will be vital for their recovery.

"We are still in two competitions and we have a final to play. We are going to recover well," the winger explained."Mentally, we have all been in this position, we are used to playing every three days, the most important thing is to recover mentally and physically."