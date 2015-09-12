Wards throws 3 TDs to rally Houston past Louisville 34-31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Greg Ward Jr. threw for three touchdowns, including a 15-yarder to Demarcus Ayers with 3:09 remaining to rally Houston past Louisville 34-31 on Saturday.

Ward earlier hit Linell Bonner for a 22-yard TD during a wild fourth quarter that began tied 17-all before the teams erupted for 31 combined points. The Cougars ultimately got the final word in the back-and-forth contest thanks to their mobile junior QB and special teams, which partially blocked John Wallace's 53-yard field goal attempt with 54 seconds remaining to seal the signature win for first-year coach Tom Herman.

Houston (2-0) outgained Louisville 462-395 and recorded four turnovers and broke a three-game losing streak to the Cardinals (0-2). Brandon Wilson also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Ward combined for 334 yards on offense, completing 23 of 33 attempts for 236 yards with one interception. He also carried 21 times for 98 yards.