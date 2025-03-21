MLB star Julio Urías suspended for violating domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy

Julio Urías, a World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and a former NL wins and ERA leader, was suspended through this year's All-Star break for violating MLB's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

Urías' agent, Scott Boras, said the pitcher was not releasing any statements.

The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has not played since Sept. 1, 2023.

Urías pleaded no contest in May to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The penalty was the second for Urías under the policy after a 20-game suspension in 2019. MLB said he will be reinstated from the restricted list July 17.

He was arrested Sept. 3, 2023, outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he had attended a Major League Soccer game. The Department of Public Safety said it was contacted by someone whose name was not publicly released about a physical altercation between a man and a woman.

Urías was initially charged with a felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and he was placed on administrative leave by MLB Sept. 6.

Urías pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery the following May 1, and four other misdemeanor charges were dropped.

Los Angeles City Attorney’s office spokesman Ivor Pine said Urías was placed on 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor. Urías must also complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling course, pay a domestic violence fund fee, not possess any weapons, not use any force or violence, pay restitution to the victim and abide by a protective order.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Friday.

MLB said Urías agreed to be evaluated by the joint policy board established by MLB and the players association and to comply with any of its recommendations.

Urías became a free agent after the 2023 World Series when his $4.7 million, one-year contract expired.

Urías was also arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of domestic battery. While he was suspended by MLB, he wasn’t prosecuted by the LA city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

In eight major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, Urías is 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA. He led the National League with a 2.16 ERA in 2022 and was a member of the team that won the 2020 World Series, going 4-0 with a save and a 1.17 ERA in six postseason appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.