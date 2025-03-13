Rays nixing new stadium development; team remains committed to reaching 'ballpark solution'

The Tampa Bay Rays have made the "difficult decision" to halt an estimated $1.3 billion stadium and land redevelopment deal. The project would have secured the MLB club's future in St. Petersburg, Florida, with a state-of-the-art ballpark next to Tropicana Field.

The Rays' current home is undergoing repairs after the stadium's roof was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton in October. The Rays will welcome visiting teams to Steinbrenner Field in 2025. The 11,000-seat ballpark serves as the New York Yankees' spring training home.

Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said "a series of events" in October and financing delays led to "this difficult decision."

"After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment," Sternberg said in a statement. "A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision."

Sternberg added that the organization remains committed to resolving its stadium issue.

"Our commitment to the vitality and success of the Rays organization is unwavering. We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interest of our region, Major League Baseball and our organization."

"Major League Baseball remains committed to finding a permanent home for the club in the Tampa Bay region for their fans and the local community," MLB said in a statement. "Commissioner (Rob) Manfred understands the disappointment of the St. Petersburg community from today’s announcement, but he will continue to work with elected officials, community leaders and Rays officials to secure the club’s future in the Tampa Bay region."

Tropicana Field opened in 1990 and has been the Rays’ home since they took the field in 1998. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, a driving force behind what was dubbed the "Here To Stay" initiative aimed at keeping the Rays in the city for another 30 years, said the decision was disappointing, but "it is not unexpected."

It's possible the Rays could be sold, he noted.

"If, in the coming months, a new owner who demonstrates a commitment to honoring their agreements and our community priorities emerges, we will consider a partnership to keep baseball in St. Pete. But we will not put our city’s progress on hold as we await a collaborative and community-focused baseball partner," Welch said.

Under their current contract with the city of St. Petersburg, the Rays would play three more seasons at their existing ballpark after it is repaired. Those repairs are expected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.

"The City of St. Petersburg is currently advancing plans to restore Tropicana Field for the 2026 season," Sternberg said. "We are thankful for their efforts and are excited to return to our home field next spring."

The proposed 30,000-seat stadium is a signature piece of a broader $6.5 billion revitalization project known as the Historic Gas Plant District, which refers to a predominantly Black neighborhood that was forced out by the construction of Tropicana Field and an interstate highway spur.

The Rays' decision puts the broader project in limbo.

The Rays had faced a March 31 deadline to decide whether to continue with the new ballpark project. Under the agreement previously approved by the city and Pinellas County, the governments would cover about half the cost of the $1.3 billion stadium, with the Rays and their development partner Hines covering the rest, including any cost overruns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

