US soccer great thinks American team can shock the world at upcoming World Cup

Cobi Jones, the USMNT's all-time leader in appearances, thinks the United States can do big things in the World Cup.

Jones, 54, said the past can serve as an indicator of what this iteration of the United States can do in the World Cup.

"They can go all the way. And I know people would laugh at that, but when you take a look at what we did in 2002, you know no one expected us to go that far," Jones told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

In 2002, the United States advanced as a heavy underdog to a quarterfinal match, its best modern finish at a World Cup.

"The way I look at it, anyone, any team can make something happen in this World Cup. That is what is so great about it."

Jones said the team has to come together in the next year ahead of the World Cup.

"Well, for me, I think the biggest thing is just coming together as a team. I’m not too concerned right now about the results. This is a year out," Jones said.

"There is plenty of time to make the necessary changes that Coach Pochettino thinks is important for this squad to be successful. That’s his job, that is why he gets paid the big bucks, you know. So, I expect to see some changes and see what he wants to push forward among the players."

In addition to being excited about what is going to happen on the field, Jones said he is also looking forward to off-the-field events.

"I am also excited about everything happening off the field. The events that are going to be around … all the different parties you know that are going to be happening around it," Jones said.

"The people, you know, gathering at bars, at restaurants, outdoor stadiums, everywhere. It is just a coming together of people. So, for me, it is a moment in time where we are going to see different cultures coming together. That is what I am excited about."

Jones played for the USMNT from 1992-2004, and the midfielder scored 15 goals in international play.

