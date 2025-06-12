Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh looks forward to the World Cup's 'magic' coming to home stadium

Sofi Stadium is one of the 16 host stadiums for the World Cup

By Ryan Canfield , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh lists what he looks forward to about next year's World Cup Video

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh lists what he looks forward to about next year's World Cup

Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh tells Fox News Digital what he looks forward to about next year's World Cup.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just under one year away, and Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh is already looking forward to it. 

There are 16 stadiums in 16 different host cities, and one of those is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Chargers play their home games in SoFi Stadium, and Harbaugh said he is looking forward to the "vibe" the tournament will bring.

"I’m just looking forward to the vibe, I’m looking forward to what I see on TV. It brings people together, you roll out that pelota, you roll out that ball, and all cultural barriers are broken," Harbaugh told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jim Harbaugh smiles

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during a press conference at The Bolt on May 7, 2025, in El Segundo, California.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"To see all the different countries coming to our city, just to imagine what it’s going to be like. Just those gatherings, those tens of thousands of people that gather and the way they support their team, because that’s when the magic happens. It happens in real time, it happens when the crowd’s there and the crowds are so into it."

Harbaugh said he is also looking forward to watching competition "at its highest level." 

The 61-year-old coach is also looking forward to the impact the World Cup will have on not only the host city, but also the country. 

WITH WORLD CUP EXACTLY 1 YEAR OUT, USMNT LEGENDS SAY PRESSURE IS TURNED UP A NOTCH

Jim and Sarah Harbaugh pose

Head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers Jim Harbaugh and his wife Sarah Harbaugh pose for a photo on the red carpet for the "One Year to Go" for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot in Los Angeles, California, on June 11, 2025.  (Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images)

"What I look forward to, and it’s going to do for our country and our city. I’ve seen it before, World Cup in the United States in the '90s. The ‘94 US (men’s) team, just how the sport exploded after that, so I look forward to all those things."

Last season was Harbaugh’s first season as the Chargers head coach, as he left Michigan after he led them to a National Championship win in the 2023-2024 season.

The Chargers went 11-6 in Harbaugh’s first season at the helm and made it to the playoffs. They were bounced in the AFC Wild Card round by the Houston Texans 32-12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jim Harbaugh congratulates Hassan Haskins

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running back Hassan Haskins (28) after a touchdown in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on December 19, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Harbaugh said his team is "back to work" with the goal of winning a Super Bowl in mind. 

"There is only one happy team in the NFL, that’s the Philadelphia Eagles, just 'cause they won the Super Bowl," Harbaugh said. "The rest of us are disappointed, and the rest of us are back to work, we are chasing that Super Bowl. To be called World Champions, that is our goal."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.