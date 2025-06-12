Chargers' Jim Harbaugh looks forward to the World Cup's 'magic' coming to home stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just under one year away, and Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh is already looking forward to it.

There are 16 stadiums in 16 different host cities, and one of those is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Chargers play their home games in SoFi Stadium, and Harbaugh said he is looking forward to the "vibe" the tournament will bring.

"I’m just looking forward to the vibe, I’m looking forward to what I see on TV. It brings people together, you roll out that pelota, you roll out that ball, and all cultural barriers are broken," Harbaugh told Fox News Digital.

"To see all the different countries coming to our city, just to imagine what it’s going to be like. Just those gatherings, those tens of thousands of people that gather and the way they support their team, because that’s when the magic happens. It happens in real time, it happens when the crowd’s there and the crowds are so into it."

Harbaugh said he is also looking forward to watching competition "at its highest level."

The 61-year-old coach is also looking forward to the impact the World Cup will have on not only the host city, but also the country.

"What I look forward to, and it’s going to do for our country and our city. I’ve seen it before, World Cup in the United States in the '90s. The ‘94 US (men’s) team, just how the sport exploded after that, so I look forward to all those things."

Last season was Harbaugh’s first season as the Chargers head coach, as he left Michigan after he led them to a National Championship win in the 2023-2024 season.

The Chargers went 11-6 in Harbaugh’s first season at the helm and made it to the playoffs. They were bounced in the AFC Wild Card round by the Houston Texans 32-12.

Harbaugh said his team is "back to work" with the goal of winning a Super Bowl in mind.

"There is only one happy team in the NFL, that’s the Philadelphia Eagles, just 'cause they won the Super Bowl," Harbaugh said. "The rest of us are disappointed, and the rest of us are back to work, we are chasing that Super Bowl. To be called World Champions, that is our goal."

