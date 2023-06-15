US Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died after motorcycle crash: police

U.S Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica has died after being involved in a motorcycle wreck this week, police say.

The Bull Valley Police Department said Wednesday that the 24-year-old Illinois native died as a result of a motorcycle crash on Monday night in the northwestern suburb of Chicago.

USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard first shared news of Gasienica's death on Tuesday.

"USA Nordic and the Ski Jumping community are saddened to hear about the passing of Patrick Gasienica," the organization wrote in a tweet. "A 2022 Beijing Winter Olympian, Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend. He will be dearly missed."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick Gasienica, an incredible athlete, teammate and person," U.S. Ski & Snowboard tweeted separately. "Sending love to his family, friends and the entire ski jumping community."

According to a fundraiser organized on the family’s behalf, Gasienica was reportedly returning home from work at the time of the crash.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office told Fox News Digital that Gasienica's cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

Gasienica made his Olympic debut in Beijing but began his ski jumping career at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Illinois.

He has represented the U.S. at multiple events, including the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019.

In his only Olympic appearance, he placed 49th on the normal hill and 53rd on the large hill. He also placed 10th in the team event.

According to an obituary, Gasienica is survived by his parents, Jolanta and Wojciech, and his two sisters, Megan and Sabina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.