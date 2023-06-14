Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

US Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dead at 24

Gasienica made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Gasienica, who represented the U.S. in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, died on Monday, USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed in a statement Tuesday. He was 24. 

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Patrick Gasienica during the 2022 Winter Olympics

Patrick Gasienica jumps during men's normal hill individual first round at National Ski Jumping Centre on Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard's thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community," the joint statement read. 

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TORI BOWIE DIED FROM CHILDBIRTH COMPLICATIONS, AUTOPSY FINDS

Gasienica, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing, began his ski jumping career at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Illinois. 

He has represented the U.S. at multiple events, including at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019. 

Patrick Gasienica jumps

Patrick Gasienica of Team USA competes during the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In his sole Olympic appearance, he placed 49th on the normal hill and 53rd on the large hill, He also placed 10th in the team event. 

Patrick Gasienica during the 2022 Winter Olympics

Patrick Gasienica at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Wang Song/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to an obituary, Gasienica is survived by his parents, Jolanta and Wojciech, and his two sisters, Megan and Sabina.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.