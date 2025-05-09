Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

UNC refutes report that Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, is barred from school's football facility

Hudson and Belichick made their relationship public last year

Jordon Hudson is not going anywhere any time soon.

A report earlier Friday circulated that UNC athletic staff had barred Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of head coach Bill Belichick, from both the facility and the field.

However, the university refuted that, regarding "false" reports of her role.

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, looks on in attendance at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Dec. 12, 2024.

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, looks on in attendance at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University," the unversity's athletic program said in a statement.

The report came from ex-ESPN employee Pablo Torre, who also said he had heard from sources in the Belichick family that there is a "deep worry" that Hudson could be "detrimental" to his legacy, and they were even "digging" up on her.

Shortly after UNC's statement, though, Torre released a statement of his own, backing up his reporting on Hudson being banned from the facility.

"The University of North Carolina can choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program," he said.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hudson has reportedly been heavily involved in Belichick's professional life since he was hired to be UNC's football coach in December. One report said she struck down the idea of the Tar Heels program being featured in "Hard Knocks."

She and Belichick both reportedly expressed concern about fan vitriol, particularly about their relationship, if UNC were to underperform.

Apparently, Belichick had asked UNC staff to include Hudson in all emails moving forward.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The 73-year-old and 24-year-old made their relationship public last year, which prompted plenty of eyeballs as it is. However, in recent weeks, Hudson gained more notoriety last month when she interrupted a CBS interview with Belichick, resulting in back-and-forth statements between the two parties.