Dolphins make decision on Tua Tagovailoa's future with team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan announced on Monday that the team will release Tagovailoa as NFL free agency begins. Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, but injuries and inconsistent play appeared to lead the team’s decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year," Sullivan said in a statement.

"As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is. On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.

"As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work towards building a sustained winner."

TRAVIS KELCE'S FUTURE HANGS IN BALANCE AS NFL FREE AGENCY KICKS OFF

Tagovailoa will be a post-June 1 designation and the Dolphins will take on $99 million in dead cap space split over the next two seasons, ESPN reported.

He played six seasons with the Dolphins. He threw for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns in those six years. Miami awarded Tagovailoa with a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension before the start of the 2024 season.

But injuries in 2024 and 2025 kept him off the field for most of those seasons. He only played at least 16 games in a season once in his career.

Tagovailoa only had one playoff appearance. It came in 2023 when Miami was 11-6.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, the team is entering the 2026 season with a new general manager, a new head coach (Jeff Hafley) and will have a new quarterback.