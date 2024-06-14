Ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 72, dating 24-year-old former cheerleader: report

It seems like Bill Belichick will be doing just fine off the NFL sidelines this season.

After he spent the previous 24 seasons as the New England Patriots head coach, the two sides parted ways earlier this year.

Belichick went on interviews in the offseason, but ultimately it led to nothing, and he will be off the field for the first time since 1975.

However, the good news is that something at home will keep him young: his reported 24-year-old girlfriend.

TMZ reports that Belichick is dating a former cheerleader, Jordon Hudson.

The outlet says they have been linked since his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022, and they apparently met on a flight to Boston the year prior.

After chatting it up, the two exchanged contact information and became a bit more serious recently.

Belichick was spotted at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, apparently in support of Hudson.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation of the relationship.

Hudson was at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this week.

Hudson is a "philosopher" and "entrepreneur," according to her Instagram bio.

Perhaps this relationship is something Rob Gronkowski was foreshadowing at the Brady roast.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked, but now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School," Gronk began. "You were scouting … your new girlfriend!"

Julian Edelman let out quite the gasp, while Belichick couldn't help but laugh.

"My joke wasn't f---ed up - that's f---ed up."

The two have not publicly commented on whether they are officially an item or not, but they've been spotted together before, and now it seems like lots of the jokes flew over everyone's heads.

Belichick will be on "The Pat McAfee Show" throughout the NFL season and will be a more prominent guest on ESPN's "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning.

