Dustin Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' WWE Hall of Fame wish for him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 was still being fleshed out last week as the tag team duo known as Demolition were announced as the latest inductees with Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles.

Dustin Rhodes was known as Goldust, for the most part, when he was stepping in between the ropes of a WWE ring. The Goldust character debuted in 1995. He completely owned the gimmick decades, completely separating himself from his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was because of the impact he made in WWE that his brother, Cody Rhodes, told Fox News Digital last year he would like to see him get into the Hall of Fame at some point.

Fox News Digital asked Dustin Rhodes whether he would be interested in joining the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Rhodes wrestles for All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor and had made clear that he intends to retire from in-ring competition while under the contract with the companies.

"Absolutely. I’m a very humble guy though, it’s like, if it comes, it comes, whatever. I would love Cody to do it and my daughter, specifically both of them," he said. "That would be just great, the most meaningful, heartfelt. But if it comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, no big deal. I’ve had an awesome, incredible career. Doing some great things.

"I feel like these last seven years in AEW, I’ve been really on top of my game because I’ve had more freedom to enjoy it and it’s happier and you’re more passionate, find your passion sometimes again and you want to grow this company the best we can and we’re all on the same page in AEW. We are doing the best that we can to get it to where it needs to be and it’s growing. It’s getting huge."

He mentioned one moment in his career that stood out to him that doesn’t get talked about among fans enough. It was when he took part in a six-man tag team match with his father and brother.

"They pretty much know everything about everybody, you know what I’m saying? I mean, the moments that I have with my brother wrestling and tagging with my dad," he told Fox News Digital. "There’s one match that all three of us had – a six-man tag match and it was in Kissimmee, Florida, for NXT. And we just did that one show.

"I’ve wrestled with my dad a bunch of times, Cody only that once. So it’s been special to be in the ring with both of them, all of us together. That’s probably the most special moment I’ve had in the business."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lex Luger, Michelle McCool and Paul "Triple H" Levesque entered the Hall of Fame as individuals. The Natural Disasters went int as a group and Brett Hart’s match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 was inducted as the first immortal moment in the Hall.

Additionally, Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff and Kamala were inducted as legacy members.