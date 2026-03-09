Travis Kelce's future hangs in balance as NFL free agency kicks off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The hourglass has been flipped, and the NFL world awaits to see what Travis Kelce will decide when it comes to his playing future.

Kelce entered the 2025 season with one year remaining on his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a two-year extension with the team before the start of the 2024 season in what some thought could be the final two years of his legendary career.

NFL teams and players can agree to deals beginning on Monday at noon ET while contracts cannot be officially signed on Wednesday. Reports emerged Sunday on what the star tight end could do as the icy, cold winter begins to thaw out and the offseason really heats up.

Kelce is expected to return for his 14th NFL season in which he will turn 37 in the middle of, The Athletic reported. However, there is reportedly no guarantee he returns to the Chiefs and his reps are expected to talk to multiple teams before making a decision.

The new report emerged weeks after The Associated Press reported that Kelce will only play for the Chiefs – if he plays at all.

"I think we’ve kind of taken a different approach with Travis in the sense that we’ve prepared for either scenario," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine. "Coach (Andy Reid) had mentioned on Friday (that) he’s had great dialogue with Travis. On our end, myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea and Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there.

"I’m sure we’re going to see him here just like we will all the other players’ agents and we’ll continue that dialogue. Travis is the best, he’s an icon and hopefully he comes back and we’ll just let that process play out."

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion, 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. His numbers were just a smidge better than 2024.

He had 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs finished an uncharacteristic 6-11.

"It’s not your typical — hey, 27-year-old first time in free agency," Veach added. "Travis has done everything, he’s accomplished everything — he’s about to get married, he’s got a lot going on. So, I don’t think there’s an element of us not trying to — you need some sort of deadline (or) timeline but at the same time, it’s Travis Kelce so we’re just going to continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends. I think we’re trying to position ourselves that either way, we have a plan moving forward."

Kelce’s decision will send shockwaves through the NFL either way.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.